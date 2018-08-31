Holiday! Celebrate! High school football is officially back in Texas!

Thursday provided the first games of the season, and things got off to a big start as the Churchill Chargers and Clark Cougars renewed their rivalry in the Gucci Bowl to kick off the year.

Clark came in looking to put an end to an eight-game losing streak but the Chargers extended their streak to nine as a late touchdown lifted Churchill over the Cougars, as they won 28-21.

PHOTOS: GUCCI BOWL 2018

PHOTOS: Churchill gets ninth straight Gucci Bowl win over Clark to open 2018 season

The Stevens Falcons and Boerne Champion Chargers also opened the season on Thursday. Stevens scored early and often, and that was enough to hold off Boerne as the Falcons won 21-7.

PHOTOS: STEVENS VS. BOERNE CHAMPION

PHOTOS: Stevens tops Boerne Champion to kick off 2018 season

Finally, the Highlands Owls hosted some out-of-towners, the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers. But this game was over early as the road team ran away with this one, Corpus Christi Miller won 41-8.

