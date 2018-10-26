It’s put up or shut up time in the high school football season. Only a few weeks to go and chances at playoff spots and district championships are drying up.

This Thursday night, we had some big games with big scores. The Johnson Jaguars won a defensive struggle 12-9 against the Roosevelt Rough Riders. Johnson improves to 4-1 in district while Roosevelt falls to 2-3.

PHOTOS: JOHNSON VS. ROOSEVELT

PHOTOS: Johnson wins defensive struggle over Roosevelt for big district win

The Wagner Thunderbirds had no trouble with Burbank, shutting out the Bulldogs 67-0. Wagner is a perfect 7-0 in district while Burbanks slips to .500 at 4-4.

Cheers to the Holmes Huskies! They got their first win of the season on Thursday by beating the Marshall Rams in a shootout, 37-33. Marshall is now 1-6 in district on the season.

The Medina Valley Panthers dominated the Memorial Minutemen 49-0 to stay perfect in district play. Memorial is still winless in district.

Finally, the Highlands Owls shut out the Lanier Voks 13-0. Highlands improves to 2-4 in district while Lanier is still searching for its first district win.

PHOTOS: HIGHLANDS VS. LANIER

PHOTOS: Highlands shuts out Lanier on Thursday night

© 2018 KENS