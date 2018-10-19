The skies cleared for a beautiful night of high school football as it’s been cold and mostly wet this week. And that was great for the teams involved because we got some great matchups despite a short slate.

The Clark Cougars came into their game against the Brennan Bears looking to take a big step in their season but the Bears had other ideas as Brennan won 42-28. The Bears are now 5-1 in district while Clark falls to 2-4 on the year.

After a heartbreaking loss to O’Connor last week, the Brandeis Broncos were happy to have a short week and step up to beat the Holmes Huskies on Thursday night 48-21. Brandeis improves to 4-2 in district while Holmes is still winless on the season.

The Southwest Dragons steamrolled the McCollum Cowboys 49-0. Southwest is still perfect in district while McCollum drops to 1-3.

Finally, the Brackenridge Eagles got a big win to keep their playoff hopes alive, beating the Lanier Voks 27-11. Brack is now 3-3 in league play while Lanier is still searching for its first district win.

