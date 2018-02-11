With just two weeks left in the high school football season, every game matters. For some teams, the playoffs might as well have already started. And there were some especially big games among the short slate on Thursday night.

The 4-0 Southwest Dragons and 3-1 Harlan Hawks were basically playing for a district title. And that game certainly lived up to the hype. It was tight the whole way, but the Dragons came out with a 42-35 win. Harland is now 5-0 in district while Harlan falls to 4-1.

PHOTOS: SOUTHWEST VS. HARLAN

PHOTOS: Southwest defeats Harlan for big district win at Gustafson Stadium
01 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 31
The Southwest Dragons outlasted the Harlan Hawks 42-35 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win, improving to 8-2 in district while the Rams slip to 1-7.

PHOTOS: MARSHALL VS. WARREN

PHOTOS: Warren tops Marshall at Farris Stadium
01 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 30
Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win at Farris Stadium on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

The Jefferson Mustangs were after their first district win of the season but the Lanier Voks were too much to handle as Lanier won 15-0. The Voks are now 2-6 in district while the Mustangs are still winless in league play.

Finally, the Boerne Champion Chargers were dominant in a 63-6 win over the Memorial Minutemen. The Chargers improve to 4-2 in district while the Minutemen are now 0-6.

© 2018 KENS