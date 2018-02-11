With just two weeks left in the high school football season, every game matters. For some teams, the playoffs might as well have already started. And there were some especially big games among the short slate on Thursday night.

The 4-0 Southwest Dragons and 3-1 Harlan Hawks were basically playing for a district title. And that game certainly lived up to the hype. It was tight the whole way, but the Dragons came out with a 42-35 win. Harland is now 5-0 in district while Harlan falls to 4-1.

Marshall gave Warren all they could handle but the Warriors pulled off the 27-14 win, improving to 8-2 in district while the Rams slip to 1-7.

The Jefferson Mustangs were after their first district win of the season but the Lanier Voks were too much to handle as Lanier won 15-0. The Voks are now 2-6 in district while the Mustangs are still winless in league play.

Finally, the Boerne Champion Chargers were dominant in a 63-6 win over the Memorial Minutemen. The Chargers improve to 4-2 in district while the Minutemen are now 0-6.

