There were only a few games this Saturday to wrap up the week in high school football, but they had big implications.

Warren beat Stevens 24-14 as the Warriors improved to 4-1 in district play while the Falcons fell to 1-3 in league play.

Both the Madison Mavericks and Roosevelt Rough Riders came into their district matchup 1-0 in league play and it was the Mavericks that ran away with this one, beating the Rough Riders 33-3.

Finally, the MacArthur Brahmas got their first district win of the year, beating the South San Bobcats 25-22. MacArthur is now 1-1 in district while South San is also 1-1.

© 2018 KENS