With the UTSA Roadrunners and Texas State Bobcats playing at the Alamodome and the Texas Longhorns hosting the TCU Horned Frogs just down the road in Austin, local college football took center stage on Saturday but there was some high school football action.

The Brandeis Broncos dominated the Clark Cougars 52-13 to stay perfect on the season, improving to 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in district. Clark falls to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in district.

Meanwhile, Warren got its second district win and improved to 3-1 overall with a 35-7 win over the Holmes Huskies. Holmes falls to 0-4.

Finally, the MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Roosevelt is now 2-2 on the year but off to a 1-0 start in district.

PHOTOS: ROOSEVELT VS. MACARTHUR

PHOTOS: Roosevelt opens district with win over MacArthur
01 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
34 / 34
The MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
© 2018 KENS