With the UTSA Roadrunners and Texas State Bobcats playing at the Alamodome and the Texas Longhorns hosting the TCU Horned Frogs just down the road in Austin, local college football took center stage on Saturday but there was some high school football action.

The Brandeis Broncos dominated the Clark Cougars 52-13 to stay perfect on the season, improving to 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in district. Clark falls to 1-3 overall, 1-2 in district.

Meanwhile, Warren got its second district win and improved to 3-1 overall with a 35-7 win over the Holmes Huskies. Holmes falls to 0-4.

Finally, the MacArthur Brahmas are still winless on the season as they lost to the Roosevelt Rough Riders 31-14. Roosevelt is now 2-2 on the year but off to a 1-0 start in district.

PHOTOS: ROOSEVELT VS. MACARTHUR

PHOTOS: Roosevelt opens district with win over MacArthur

© 2018 KENS