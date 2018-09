We wrapped up the opening weekend of the high school football season on Saturday and there were some great teams in action to close things out.

The Judson Rockets, coming off a spectacular season last year got off to a stellar start with a big 46-28 win over the visiting Clear Springs Chargers.

In a non-district matchup between San Antonio schools, the Clemens Buffaloes went on the road and defeated the Madison Mavericks 23-20 in a tight contest.

Two other San Antonio schools put together a nail-biter just down the road as the host Reagan Rattlers eeked out a 24-22 win over the Brennan Bears.

Finally, congratulations to the Harlan Hawks for playing their first ever football game, hosting their first ever gameā€¦ and WINNING their first ever game as they put down the visiting Holmes Huskies 24-13 in a big milestone for that school.

PHOTOS: HOLMES VS. HARLAN

PHOTOS: Harlan gets milestone victory over Holmes in first ever game

