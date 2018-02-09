We wrapped up the opening weekend of the high school football season on Saturday and there were some great teams in action to close things out.

The Judson Rockets, coming off a spectacular season last year got off to a stellar start with a big 46-28 win over the visiting Clear Springs Chargers.

In a non-district matchup between San Antonio schools, the Clemens Buffaloes went on the road and defeated the Madison Mavericks 23-20 in a tight contest.

Two other San Antonio schools put together a nail-biter just down the road as the host Reagan Rattlers eeked out a 24-22 win over the Brennan Bears.

Finally, congratulations to the Harlan Hawks for playing their first ever football game, hosting their first ever game… and WINNING their first ever game as they put down the visiting Holmes Huskies 24-13 in a big milestone for that school.

PHOTOS: HOLMES VS. HARLAN

PHOTOS: Harlan gets milestone victory over Holmes in first ever game
01 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 33
In their first ever high school football game, the Harlan Hawks defeated the Holmes Huskies 24-13 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
© 2018 KENS