We wrapped up the opening weekend of the high school football season on Saturday and there were some great teams in action to close things out.

The Judson Rockets, coming off a spectacular season last year got off to a stellar start with a big 46-28 win over the visiting Clear Springs Chargers.

In a non-district matchup between San Antonio schools, the Clemens Buffaloes went on the road and defeated the Madison Mavericks 23-20 in a tight contest.

Two other San Antonio schools put together a nail-biter just down the road as the host Reagan Rattlers eeked out a 24-22 win over the Brennan Bears.

Finally, congratulations to the Harlan Hawks for playing their first ever football game, hosting their first ever game… and WINNING their first ever game as they put down the visiting Holmes Huskies 24-13 in a big milestone for that school.

