Some big teams put up some big points on Saturday night as a high scoring week didn’t disappoint at the finish.

We’ll start with O’Connor. The Panthers still cannot be stopped. The Clark Cougars actually gave them a game in the first half as the score was tied at the break. But ultimately, O’Connor won 42-14, outscoring Clark 28-0 in the second half.

The Panthers are still perfect on the season. Clark falls to 2-5 in district.

PHOTOS: CLARK VS. O’CONNOR

PHOTOS: O'Connor pulls away from Clark to maintain perfect season
The O'Connor Panthers used a big second half to pull away from the Clark Cougars and win 42-14 at Farris Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
Meanwhile, the Jay Mustangs dominated the Taft Raiders, winning 53-20. Jay keeps their playoff hopes alive, improving to 4-4 in district. Taft slips to 2-6 in league play.

Finally, the Churchill Chargers got a big win over the South San Bobcats, winning 34-9 and improving to 3-2 in district. South San falls to 1-4 in district.

PHOTOS: CHURCHILL VS. SOUTH SAN

PHOTOS: Churchill gets big district win over South San
The Churchill Chargers got a big district win at Comalander Stadium, beating the South San Bobcats 34-9 on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
