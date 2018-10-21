While the slate was short on Saturday night when it came to high school football action in the San Antonio area, these high schools certainly got all the attention thanks to both the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies being off this week.

It was a perfect day for UIW football to pull their biggest upset in program history, and it was a perfect day for high school football to shine as well.

The John Jay Mustangs stayed in playoff contention thanks to a 33-14 win over the Stevens Falcons. Jay improves to 3-4 in district while Stevens falls to 2-4.

PHOTOS: JAY VS. STEVENS

PHOTOS: Jay stays alive in playoff hunt with 33-14 win over Stevens
01 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
34 / 34
The John Jay Mustangs ran past the Stevens Falcons 33-14 on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Gustafson Stadium. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Meanwhile, the Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district play. Lee is still winless in district.

PHOTOS: MADISON VS. LEE

PHOTOS: Madison dominates Lee to stay perfect in district
01 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
34 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
35 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
36 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
37 / 37
The Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Finally, the one barnburner of the night. The CC Winn Mavericks just barely got by the Harland Hawks 7-3. Harlan is now 2-1 in league play.

© 2018 KENS