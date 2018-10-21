While the slate was short on Saturday night when it came to high school football action in the San Antonio area, these high schools certainly got all the attention thanks to both the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies being off this week.

It was a perfect day for UIW football to pull their biggest upset in program history, and it was a perfect day for high school football to shine as well.

The John Jay Mustangs stayed in playoff contention thanks to a 33-14 win over the Stevens Falcons. Jay improves to 3-4 in district while Stevens falls to 2-4.

PHOTOS: JAY VS. STEVENS

PHOTOS: Jay stays alive in playoff hunt with 33-14 win over Stevens

Meanwhile, the Madison Mavericks dominated the Lee Volunteers 56-6 to stay perfect in district play. Lee is still winless in district.

PHOTOS: MADISON VS. LEE

PHOTOS: Madison dominates Lee to stay perfect in district

Finally, the one barnburner of the night. The CC Winn Mavericks just barely got by the Harland Hawks 7-3. Harlan is now 2-1 in league play.

© 2018 KENS