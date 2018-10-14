After a wild and dramatic Friday night of high school football action, Saturday was considerably tamer. There were just a couple of San Anotnio-area games on our docket.

The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play.

PHOTOS: JOHNSON VS. MACARTHUR

PHOTOS: Johnson puts a beatdown on MacArthur
01 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
34 / 34
The Johnson Jaguars improved to 2-1 in district play with a 31-3 beatdown of the MacArthur Brahmas, who fell to 1-2 in district play. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Meanwhile, the Warren Warriors improved to 4-1 in district by easily dispatching the Jay Mustangs 35-15. Jay falls to 2-3 on the year in district.

© 2018 KENS