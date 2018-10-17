In football, the most important position is quarterback. Not only does the signal-caller need to make the right decisions on the field, but the QB needs to be a leader in the locker room as well.

That's where Alamo Heights senior Reed Andersen comes in.

"I remember coming to him as a freshman and he's just a guy, you can tell, was going to be a leader," Mules head coach Michael Norment said. "He's a mentor to the younger players and the guys who haven't been on varsity. The season is going really, really well and a lot of that is because of Reed Andersen."

"I feel like the main thing I do is I bring everyone up," Andersen said.

Andersen is approaching 1,000 passing yards on the season and has already eclipsed 10 touchdowns. The senior is very serious between the lines, but he has a softer side.

"I feel like I'm more goofy than most people think," Andersen said. "I like to go up to my teammates and create funny handshakes, little things like that."

Andersen refuses to take full credit for any accomplishments the squad has on the field.

"It's not just me, it's my offensive linemen. It's my receivers who go out there and make plays and make me look good," he said. "It's more than just me, it's about this team."

Alamo Heights heads to Lockhart on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

