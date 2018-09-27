As Southwest Legacy continues its first-ever varsity football season, the team is leaning on junior running back and linebacker Marcus Cantu to get them through their rookie woes.

"It's really important [to me]," Cantu said. "[I] worry about them before I worry about myself."

The Titans are 0-4 on the season but the team has lost all four games by 10 single digits. Progression is obvious but the team is stressing patience.

"It [has] been difficult but we just have to trust the process to get where we need to go," Cantu said.

The biggest point of emphasis during the transition is not to get too critical of teammates. This program needs some time to grow and, as long as the players develop versus looking at the record, John Tarvin's group should make some moves in the near future.

The team takes on Southwest in a rivalry game on Friday night at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

© 2018 KENS