Sean McAuliffe, Charles Bruce and Richard Mendoza are all cut from the same mold, and that would be the Judson Rockets mold. All three are Judson graduates, and all three are the head football coaches in the Judson Independent School District.

And it gets better than that. All three won state championships as a member of the Rockets. All three led their teams to the playoffs in 2018. The ‘Rocket Pride’ way paying off for all three high schools, whose teams have a combined 30-5 record in 2018. And even though Veterans Memorial has been eliminated from the playoffs, we could see Wagner and Judson make deep runs in the postseason in Class 5A and 6A, respectively.

