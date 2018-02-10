Halfway through the regular season, Judson ISD rivals Judson and Wagner continue to set the pace in the KENS5.com area high school rankings.

Judson (4-0) is No. 1 in Class 6A and Wagner (5-0) is atop the Sub-6A rankings.

Most teams in the San Antonio area, including Judson, have open dates this week. Wagner, Somerset, and Boerne are the only ranked teams playing this week.

The Rockets and Thunderbirds both breezed to victories in district play last week. Judson improved to 2-0 in District 26-6A with a 47-7 rout of San Marcos, holding the Rattlers to 147 yards of total offense. Wagner rolled to a 69-0 blowout of Edison in a District 13-5A Division I matchup.

Judson quarterback Mike Chandler II had a breakout game in their win over San Marcos, completing 10 of 17 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 20-yard TD.

Wagner, 3-0 in district, has outscored its opponents 180-0 in league play, beating Sam Houston 55-0 and Lanier 56-0 before taking out Edison last week. Formerly in the 6A rankings, the Thunderbirds dropped to the UIL’s second-largest classification in this year’s realignment.

Wagner needs just one more victory to clinch its first winning season since 2012, when it finished 6-5 and ended a run of five consecutive playoff appearances. The Thunderbirds haven’t advanced to the postseason since then.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (4-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 47-7

The skinny: QB Mike Chandler completed 10 of 17 passes for 320 yards and two TDs.

This week: Open

2. O’Connor (5-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Taft 42-0

The skinny: The Panthers have won 18 of their last 19 games.

This week: Open

3. Reagan (4-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Churchill 35-14

The skinny: The Rattlers are 2-0 in district play.

This week: Open

4. Warren (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Stevens 24-14

The skinny: Warren improved to 3-1 in district.

This week: Open

5. Steele (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Clemens 21-7

The skinny: Knights sophomore QB Wyatt Begeal threw for one TD, ran for two other scores.

This week: Open

6. Brandeis (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Brennan 27-20

The skinny: Brennan led 27-3 before Brandeis scored the game's last 17 points in fourth quarter.

This week: Open

7. Johnson (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Lee 56-16

The skinny: The Jaguars piled up 566 yards of total offense in the rout of the Volunteers.

This week: Open

8. Brennan (3-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Brandeis 27-20

The skinny: The Bears have won three in a row after 0-2 start.

This week: Open

9. Madison (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Roosevelt 33-3

The skinny: Madison QB Dante Heaggans had 343 yards of total offense, accounted for two TDs.

This week: Open

10. Clemens (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Steele 21-7

The skinny: Neither team scored in the second half of this rivalry game.

This week: Open

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (4-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Edison 69-0

The skinny: The Thunderbirds look unbeatable in their new district.

This week: vs. Brackenridge, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

2. Kerrville Tivy (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 52-7

The skinny: The Antlers have won four in a row after season-opening loss to Dripping Springs.

This week: Open

3. Southwest (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Southwest Legacy

The skinny: The Dragons opened district play with a beatdown of upstart Titans.

This week: Open

4. Alamo Heights (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 48-21

The skinny: Mules WR Nik Proctor had seven catches for 110 yards and three TDs, ran for one TD.

This week: Open

5. Canyon Lake (5-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Blanco 21-14

Ranking last week: No. 5

The skinny: The Hawks finished nondistrict play undefeated.

This week: Open

6. Somerset (4-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Southside 17-16

The skinny: A win is a win, whether it's by one point or 50.

This week: at Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Navarro (3-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Giddings 28-7

The skinny: The Panthers finished nondistrict play on a high note.

This week: Open

8. Medina Valley (4-1)

District: 15-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Boerne Champion 35-34

The skinny: Medina Valley is 2-0 in district after winning its fourth consecutive game.

This week: Open

9. Boerne (4-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Fredericksburg 42-35

The skinny: The Greyhounds have won three in a row after 41-26 loss to Medina Valley.

This week: at Antonian, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Boerne Champion (2-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Medina Valley 35-34

The skinny: Champion QB Luke Boyers rushed for 166 yards and five TDs in the loss.

This week: Open

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

