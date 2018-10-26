Alamo Heights senior linebacker Maki Carabin has been a varsity starter for so long that head coach Mike Norment doesn’t know what the Mules are going to do without him next year.

“He’s the best linebacker I’ve ever coached,” Norment said. “I’m going to miss him when he’s gone. He was a leader probably as a freshman, even though we had seniors. We moved him up to the varsity as a freshman and he ended up starting the third game of the season at middle linebacker since we had an injury.”

Carabin has been a starter since then, leading Heights in tackles each of the past three seasons. He had 20 tackles in the Mules’ 48-14 victory against Lockhart last week.

Heights, 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District 14-5A Division II, is No. 4 in the KENS5.com area rankings and tied with Kerrville Tivy and Medina Valley for first in the league. The Mules host Tivy (6-1) on Friday night and play No. 7 Medina Valley (6-1) next week.

Carabin has spent much of the week watching video of Tivy offense. The Antlers beat the Mules 42-7 last year in Kerrville.

“What impresses me is how they’re so quick and they’re fast,” Carabin said. “They’ve got a lot of good offensive players. They can make plays. They’ve got a great quarterback (Karson Valverde), good running back (Braden Jaeger), great receivers. I think it’s going to be a real good game. A good defense going against a pretty good offense.”

Carabin smiled widely when he was told Norment considers him the best linebacker he’s ever coached during a career that spans nearly 30 years.

“That’s pretty cool,” Carabin said. “I didn’t know he said that. It’s really an honor because there’s been some pretty good linebackers that have come through the program at Heights. I’ve looked up to them. For him to say that about me, I think he’s been here for 20-plus years, it’s really an honor hearing that from him.”

Carabin was introduced to the Alamo Heights football tradition as a 6-year-old in 2016 when he sat in the stands with his parents at the Alamodome and watched the Mules beat Copperas Cove for the Class 5A Division I state championship. Copperas Cove was led by quarterback Robert Griffin III, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy at Baylor.

“I had never seen so many people in my life,” Carabin said, smiling as he recalled the game. “It was an amazing experience. I just (thought) to have an opportunity to maybe be on that field and play just would be something amazing.”

Carabin, 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, committed to Louisiana Tech in June, choosing the Bulldogs over Incarnate Word and Lamar.

“Louisiana Tech was the first school to offer me,” Carabin said. “I was told, and I also felt, that the first school that offers you is going to be the school that loves you the most. I really felt that. I visited LA Tech before they offered me. I wanted an offer from them. I’m really happy I’m a Bulldog. It’s awesome.”

Carabin has 87 tackles, including four for loss, two interceptions, two pass break-ups and two forced fumbles this season. He has not played in the fourth quarter of Heights’ last five games because the Mules have been ahead by large margins. Heights has won five straight since losing to Laredo United 44-31 in the second game of the season.

Alamo Heights senior linebacker Maki Carabin (44), closing in on a tackle of a New Braunfels ball carrier with defensive lineman Henry Bell, has been a varsity starter since his freshman season. Photo by Dan Dunn (dan@dunnimages.com) / KENS5.com

“Maki is a great linebacker,” Norment said. “First of all, he’s a better kid than he is a linebacker, and he’s a pretty good danged linebacker. He’s a great kid. He’s the leader of this team. He’s the leader of the defense. He studies film. The kids follow him. He’s everything you would want in a student-athlete and a leader.”

Relentless in his pursuit of opposing ball carriers, Carabin set the tone for the defense with his intensity and work ethic.

“He runs to the football,” Norment said. “When he gets there, something is going to happen. He’s hard to knock off his feet. Genetically he’s lifted, but I’m going to tell you what. He’s the hardest worker in the offseason. He’s the hardest worker in the weight room. He’s the hardest worker on the field and everybody follows him because he leads by example. He also leads by telling everybody what to do and they follow him.”

Heights missed the playoffs last season for only the second time in 15 seasons, finishing 5-5. Carabin said the Mules have been driven to make a long playoff run since the 2017 season ended.

“If you don’t have a winning record and you don’t go the playoffs it’s a failed season,” Carabin said. “If you don’t make a deep playoff run, it’s a failed season, especially with this team. Our goal has been a state championship since our last game last season.”

