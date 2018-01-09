The first high school football Friday is here and San Antonio schools have been up and ready since early Friday morning.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News This Morning was live from Southside High School, where the Southside Cardinals were preparing to host the Corpus Christi-Moody Trojans.

Audrey Castoreno talked to cheerleaders and the band as they were performing on the field a full 12 hours before their season-opener kicked off.

PHOTOS: SOUTHSIDE PEP RALLY

About 10 hours after their morning pep rally, the Southside drum line, cheerleaders, and dancers were back at the stadium ready to perform in support of their Cardinal football team.

