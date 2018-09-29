On this Friday night on the high school football calendar, we start to see some separation as several districts are well into district play while others are just getting league play started.

The Brandeis Broncos were looking to stay perfect in district but they ran into a tough Brennan Bears squad that took them down 27-20. The Bears improve to 3-1 in district and hold that big tiebreaker.

PHOTOS: BRENNAN VS. BRANDEIS

Steele was looking to right the ship after losing their district opener to Judson last week, and the Knights did just that, beating the Clemens Buffaloes 21-7.

PHOTOS: CLEMENS VS. STEELE

The Reagan Rattlers are 2-0 in district after beating the Churchill Chargers 35-14. Churchill fell to 1-4 on the season.

The Johnson Jaguars and Lee Volunteers went into their game each looking for their first district win, and it was Johnson that prevailed with a dominant 56-16 win.

The Southwest Dragons shut out rival Southwest Legacy Titans 42-0.

PHOTOS: SOUTHWEST VS. SOUTHWEST LEGACY

The Jay Mustangs pulled even in district play at 2-2 thanks to a 39-28 win over the Holmes Huskies. Holmes is still winless on the season.

The Alamo Heights Mules and Uvalde Coyotes were both looking to improve to 2-0 in district in their game on Friday night, but it was the Mules that prevailed 48-21.

The Sam Houston Hurricanes got their first win of the season, beating the Lanier Voks in district play 35-6.

Finally, the Smithson Valley Rangers beat the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 52-33 for their first district win of the season.

PHOTOS: SMITHSON VALLEY VS. NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON

