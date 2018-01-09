The first Friday of the high school football season is here, and it did not disappoint, providing some big games and even a few surprises.

Two city powerhouses collided as the Steele Knights hosted O’Connor Panthers. O’Connor won the matchup last year as Steele got off to a slow start to the season but it was the Knights that ended up advancing further in the playoffs.

Friday night provided another dramatic chapter in what’s turned out to be quite the series for both teams as the Panthers notch another victory over Steele, winning 21-14.

Also, kicking off Friday was the Peanut Butter Bowl. It’s the third edition of the rivalry between the Brandeis Broncos and Johnson Jaguars. Johnson had won the first two editions of the confectionary contest but the Broncos are on the board with a convincing win on Friday night. They beat the Jags 35-17.

Meanwhile, over in Smithson Valley, they hosted the Midland Lee Rebels out of West Texas. The game started as a defensive struggle as the game was just 3-0 at the half. But things exploded after halftime, and it was a tight finish as Lee pulled out the victory, 24-23.

The Alamo Heights Mules hosted the New Braunfels Unicorns and it was a shootout between the equine establishments, with the Mules prevailing 34-24.

Speaking of shootouts, the Brackenridge Eagles hosted a wild one on Friday as they had to tangle with the Somerset Bulldogs. And the Bulldogs came out firing, beating the Eagles by a score of 54-39.

The Marshall Rams also put up some big numbers, hosting and beating the MacArthur Brahmas 35-20 to get their season started.

And finally, the Southside Cardinals, whose students and fans were out getting hyped for the game a full 12 hours before it started, defeated the visiting Corpus Christi-Moody Trojans 17-14.

