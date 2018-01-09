The first Friday of the high school football season is here, and it did not disappoint, providing some big games and even a few surprises.

Two city powerhouses collided as the Steele Knights hosted O’Connor Panthers. O’Connor won the matchup last year as Steele got off to a slow start to the season but it was the Knights that ended up advancing further in the playoffs.

Friday night provided another dramatic chapter in what’s turned out to be quite the series for both teams as the Panthers notch another victory over Steele, winning 21-14.

PHOTOS: STEELE VS. O'CONNOR

PHOTOS: O'Connor tops Steele in battle of San Antonio powerhouses
In a battle of San Antonio powerhouses, the O'Connor Panthers opened the 2018 season with a 21-14 win over the Steele Knights at Lehnhoff Stadium on Friday, August 31, 2018. Photos by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
In a battle of San Antonio powerhouses, the O'Connor Panthers opened the 2018 season with a 21-14 win over the Steele Knights at Lehnhoff Stadium on Friday, August 31, 2018. Photos by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Also, kicking off Friday was the Peanut Butter Bowl. It’s the third edition of the rivalry between the Brandeis Broncos and Johnson Jaguars. Johnson had won the first two editions of the confectionary contest but the Broncos are on the board with a convincing win on Friday night. They beat the Jags 35-17.

PHOTOS: PEANUT BUTTER BOWL III

PHOTOS: Brandeis tops Johnson in Peanut Butter Bowl III
The Brandeis Broncos got their first ever win in the Peanut Butter Bowl, beating the Johnson Jaguars 35-17 at Dub Farris Stadium on Friday, August 31, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Meanwhile, over in Smithson Valley, they hosted the Midland Lee Rebels out of West Texas. The game started as a defensive struggle as the game was just 3-0 at the half. But things exploded after halftime, and it was a tight finish as Lee pulled out the victory, 24-23.

The Alamo Heights Mules hosted the New Braunfels Unicorns and it was a shootout between the equine establishments, with the Mules prevailing 34-24.

PHOTOS: NEW BRAUNFELS VS. ALAMO HEIGHTS

PHOTOS: Alamo Heights opens 2018 with home win over New Braunfels Unicorns
The Alamo Heights Mules opened the season with a 34-24 win over the New Braunfels Unicorns on Friday, August 31, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) /Special to KENS5.com

Speaking of shootouts, the Brackenridge Eagles hosted a wild one on Friday as they had to tangle with the Somerset Bulldogs. And the Bulldogs came out firing, beating the Eagles by a score of 54-39.

The Marshall Rams also put up some big numbers, hosting and beating the MacArthur Brahmas 35-20 to get their season started.

And finally, the Southside Cardinals, whose students and fans were out getting hyped for the game a full 12 hours before it started, defeated the visiting Corpus Christi-Moody Trojans 17-14.

