Still on the playoff bubble? Schools are running out of chances, just two weeks-worth of action after this week’s slate of games. And this Friday may have been the best night of football we’ve had this year.

The Kerrville Tivy Antlers and Alamo Heights Mules put up all the points, and regulation still wasn’t enough to settle this one! Ultimately, it took three total overtimes before this one went final, as it was the Antlers that finally prevailed 64-62.

The Brandeis Broncos got off to a hot start and never looked back as they beat the Warren Warriors 41-19. Brandeis is now 6-2 in district while Warren is 7-2.

PHOTOS: BRANDEIS VS. WARREN

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Brandeis gallops past Warren
01 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
02 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
03 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
04 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
05 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
06 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
07 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
08 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
09 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
10 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
11 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
12 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
13 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
14 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
15 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
16 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
17 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
18 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
19 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
20 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
21 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
22 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
23 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
24 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
25 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
26 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
27 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
28 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
29 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
30 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
31 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)
32 / 32
The Brandeis Broncos zoomed past the Warren Warriors, 41-19, at Gustafson Stadium on Friday night, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo by Greg Matthews / KENS 5)

Smithson Valley pulled off a big upset on Friday night. They’ve only won three games this season but now one of them happens to be against Steele, as the Rangers beat the Knights 21-19.

Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17. Brennan is now 6-1 in district while Stevens falls to 2-5.

PHOTOS: BRENNAN VS. STEVENS

PHOTOS: Brennan uses strong second half to beat Stevens
01 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 31
Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points after surrendering a touchdown early to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6. Madison is still unbeaten in district while MacArthur slips to 1-4 in league play.

PHOTOS: MADISON VS. MACARTHUR

PHOTOS: Madison reels off 29 straight points to beat MacArthur
01 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 33
The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Heroes Stadium. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Meanwhile, Reagan did all the work they needed to win in the first quarter, when they put up 23 points against Lee. The Rattlers beat the Volunteers 44-14. Reagan improves to 4-1 in district while Lee is still winless on the season.

The Central Catholic Buttons dropped their matchup against the St. Thomas Catholic Eagles 49-21. The Buttons are now 0-2 in district.

The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 to stay perfect on the season. The Cougars fall to 1-4 in district this year.

PHOTOS: JUDSON VS. NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON

PHOTOS: Judson dominates New Braunfels Canyon to stay perfect on season
01 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
31 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
32 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
33 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
34 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
35 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
36 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
37 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com
38 / 38
The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 on Friday, October 26, 2018 at Rutledge Stadium to stay perfect on the season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

The Southside Cardinals put up the biggest number of the week, winning 73-28 over the Alice Coyotes. Southside improves to 3-2 in district.

Finally, the New Braunfels Unicorns and San Marcos Rattlers went toe-to-toe in the first quarter but the Unicorns outscored the Rattlers 31-7 from the second quarter on, winning by the final of 45-17. New Braunfels improves to 2-3 in district while San Marcos is still winless in league play.

PHOTOS: NEW BRAUNFELS VS. SAN MARCOS

PHOTOS: New Braunfels pulls away from San Marcos to win 45-17
01 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
02 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
03 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
04 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
05 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
06 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
07 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
08 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
09 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
10 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
11 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
12 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
13 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
14 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
15 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
16 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
17 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
18 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
19 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
20 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
21 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
22 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
23 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
24 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
25 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
26 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
27 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
28 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
29 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
30 / 30
The New Braunfels Unicorns pulled away from the San Marcos Rattlers, winning 45-17 on Friday, October 26, 2018. Photo by Dan Dunn (dunnimages.com) / Special to KENS5.com
© 2018 KENS