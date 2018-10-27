Still on the playoff bubble? Schools are running out of chances, just two weeks-worth of action after this week’s slate of games. And this Friday may have been the best night of football we’ve had this year.

The Kerrville Tivy Antlers and Alamo Heights Mules put up all the points, and regulation still wasn’t enough to settle this one! Ultimately, it took three total overtimes before this one went final, as it was the Antlers that finally prevailed 64-62.

The Brandeis Broncos got off to a hot start and never looked back as they beat the Warren Warriors 41-19. Brandeis is now 6-2 in district while Warren is 7-2.

Smithson Valley pulled off a big upset on Friday night. They’ve only won three games this season but now one of them happens to be against Steele, as the Rangers beat the Knights 21-19.

Thanks to a strong second half, the Brennan Bears were able to pull away from the Stevens Falcons, winning 33-17. Brennan is now 6-1 in district while Stevens falls to 2-5.

The Madison Mavericks reeled off 29 straight points after surrendering a touchdown early to beat the MacArthur Brahmas 29-6. Madison is still unbeaten in district while MacArthur slips to 1-4 in league play.

Meanwhile, Reagan did all the work they needed to win in the first quarter, when they put up 23 points against Lee. The Rattlers beat the Volunteers 44-14. Reagan improves to 4-1 in district while Lee is still winless on the season.

The Central Catholic Buttons dropped their matchup against the St. Thomas Catholic Eagles 49-21. The Buttons are now 0-2 in district.

The Judson Rockets dominated the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars 59-3 to stay perfect on the season. The Cougars fall to 1-4 in district this year.

The Southside Cardinals put up the biggest number of the week, winning 73-28 over the Alice Coyotes. Southside improves to 3-2 in district.

Finally, the New Braunfels Unicorns and San Marcos Rattlers went toe-to-toe in the first quarter but the Unicorns outscored the Rattlers 31-7 from the second quarter on, winning by the final of 45-17. New Braunfels improves to 2-3 in district while San Marcos is still winless in league play.

