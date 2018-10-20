Teams at the top are almost home, trying to secure their district championships. As for the rest, they’re trying to solidify or climb back into the playoff race as the weather turns cold and the regular season winds down.

The Judson Rockets stayed undefeated with a 28-0 shutout of the Smithson Valley Rangers, who fell to 2-2 in district.

The New Braunfels Unicorns put up a fight against the favored Steele Knights but ultimately Steele won 24-14. The Knights improve to 3-1 in district while the Unicorns fall to 1-3.

PHOTOS: STEELE VS. NEW BRAUNFELS

PHOTOS: Steele tops New Braunfels at Unicorn Stadium
Meanwhile, the Reagan Rattlers and Roosevelt Rough Riders played a barnburner as Reagan just got by Roosevelt 23-22. Reagan is now 3-1 in league play while the Rough Riders slip to 2-2.

PHOTOS: REAGAN VS. ROOSEVELT

PHOTOS: Reagan edges Roosevelt 23-22 for big district win
The upset-minded Taft Raiders gave the Warren Warriors all they could handle on Friday night. But despite their fight, the Warriors prevailed 10-7. Warren is now 6-1 in district while Taft falls to 2-4.

On Friday, the South San Antonio Bobcats were hanging with the Johnson Jaguars for a while, but the Jaguars pulled away in the second half to win 38-22 and improve to 3-1 in district. South San slips to 1-3.

The Churchill Chargers had no problems dispatching the MacArthur Brahmas 31-7 to improve to 3-2 in district while Mac falls to 1-4.

PHOTOS: CHURCHILL VS. MACARTHUR

PHOTOS: Churchill dominates MacArthur at Heroes Stadium
The O’Connor Panthers were heavily favored going into Friday’s matchup against the Marshall Rams but the Panthers needed a strong second half to pull away for the 33-18 win to stay perfect on the season. The Rams fell to 1-5 in district with the loss.

PHOTOS: O'CONNOR VS. MARSHALL

PHOTOS: O'Connor pulls away in second half to beat Marshall
Southwest Legacy wasn’t able to get off the snide as they’re still winless on the season after losing to the Harlandale Indians 35-7 on Friday. Harlandale is now 2-1 in district on the season.

Finally, the Holy Cross Knights are 2-0 in district play after shutting out the San Antonio Christian Lions 28-0. S.A. Christian is winless in league play on the season.

PHOTOS: HOLY CROSS VS. SA CHRISTIAN

PHOTOS: Holy Cross shuts out San Antonio Christian
