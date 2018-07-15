We’re still several weeks away from high school football practice starting in the state of Texas, so what better time to kick back, relax, and just talk about stuff? Mostly football, of course.

KENS 5’s Vinnie Vinzetta had the chance to hang out with three of San Antonio’s most successful head coaches: Sean McAuliffe of the Judson Rockets, Ron Rittiman of the Johnson Jaguars, and David Malesky of the O’Connor Panthers.

They talked about how high school football compares to other levels of the game, life lessons learned by the kids who play, and who should pick up the tab.

We won’t reveal the answer to that last one.

