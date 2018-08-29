The Gucci Bowl has been a one-sided rivalry as of late.

Churchill High School is looking for its ninth straight victory against Clark High School. Of course, when a school has that many wins in a rivalry game, one can worry about complacency, but Chargers head coach Ron Harris isn’t worried about that.

“The only game that matters is this year’s game," Coach Harris said. "None of the others matter, no matter what the result.”

“I just listen to what the guys (when I was a sophomore, the older guys) tell us. We don’t lose this," safety Therin Hayes-Terrell said. "This is something we win every year.”

The funny part about this rivalry is the kids are so young these days, they don't really know the origins of the game. Some don't even know what Gucci is.

“I just know Gucci Mane [the rapper], that’s about it," kicker Nick Falsone said.

Not too far away from Churchill, the Clark Cougars are practicing, trying to stop the eight-game skid. It has been a while for Clark and for them, its time to change things up.

“We want it really bad. We want to end that streak and get that Gucci Bowl win, you know," Clark defensive end Clifford Geyer said.

"We've got to play well the first half," Clark head coach Steve McGhee said. "If we play well in the first half, we’re in the second half, and we like our chances."

Two full generations of Cougars have not witnessed a victory against their rival, and its weighing on the players.

“The last four years has been hard. This year, I definitely believe," Clark wide receiver Kenneth Bivins said.

As always, the Gucci Bowl kicks off the high school football scene in our area with kickoff on Thursday from Comalander Stadium.

