Do the words “gruff and ornery” describe football coach Larry Hill of Smithson Valley?

“I’m probably a little more media-friendly than people think I am,” Hill said. “I’m just not very media-friendly right before the games.”

The coach has been at the helm of the Rangers’ football program since 1993. Everybody knows the coach, but not everybody knows the man.

His family told KENS 5’s Vinnie Vinzetta how Hill is a totally different man when spending time with his grandkids than he is on the sidelines.

“I’m probably better at it now than I used to be,” Hill said. “I’m like a lot of coaches, like a lot of men that get immersed in their career. If you don’t watch it, that’s all you’re focusing on.”

