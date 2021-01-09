Southside QB tosses eight touchdown passes in season-opening victory | Player Of The Week

Cardinals QB has amazing first half in first game of the season.

SAN ANTONIO — Imagine having 13 completions, and eight of them are for touchdowns.

That was the stat line for Southside quarterback Richard Torres in the Cardinals' season-opening win over Brownsville Lopez.

Eight TD passes in one game is really impressive, but even more amazing is that seven of them came in the first half.

"I went into the half and some of the coaches told me I had seven, and I didn't even realize that," Torres said. "It was kind of a shocker, but a blessing at the same time."

Torres gave credit to both his receiving group and offensive line as part of the huge offensive night.

The Cardinals blasted Lopez 62-14, setting up a huge rivalry game with 1-0 Somerset on Friday night as Torres looks to continue his hot start to the senior campaign.