Brackenridge WR scores twice to lift Eagles to victory | Player of the Week

Marcquise Anthony dominated the Memorial Minutemen.

SAN ANTONIO — "I got the route. The quarterback gave me the ball, I made the play," said Brackenridge Eagles wide receiver Marcquise Anthony.

It really came that easy for the senior pass catcher last week against the Memorial Minutemen, when Anthony caught eight balls for 178 yards and two touchdowns in their double-digit win.

"I about to get all of them," he said. "All I can think about is grass. All I want is yards."

His head coach says Anthony has very deceptive speed, and that if opponents didn't know about him before they know about him now.

"He's 6 foot 1, 6 foot 2, and he's still thin," said Head Coach Larry Norman. "I think a college program will get some good weight on him, but his instincts are off the charts."

Marcquise does have college prospects, and that's part of the reason he carries himself the way he does.

"He does have swag, and he knows he's a good football player," said Norman. "We want our kids to know what they are. Not be arrogant, but to be confident."

Anthony was injured in the Eagles' season opener, but came back to star last week. He's got all those wide receiving intangibles that coaches and teammates love.

"He's got length, speed and quick feet," said Eagles QB Richard Lopez.

"Slow feet can't eat," Marcquise said, with a smile.

I told him he needs some gold shoes, and he pointed out to me that his shoes in fact have some gold on them.