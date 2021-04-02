Taft running back amasses more than 300 yards to carry team to victory | Player Of The Week

The Raiders' run game dominated in Week 2, ensuring they stay undefeated.

SAN ANTONIO — The Taft Raiders rush attack had it going last Saturday night at Farris Stadium as they outlasted Vets Memorial Patriots, 42-35.

"He played like a dog," said offensive lineman Devon Jacobs. "There is nothing else to it. He wanted it more than they did, and he went out there and fought for it."

He's referring to the team's running back, TJ Andrews, who amassed 315 rushing yards on 30 carries. That would definitely qualify as doing work.

"I was out there blocking for him, and it felt nice when he scored every time," Jacobs said.

The game was an offensive showdown between two of the better teams around greater San Antonio. The Raiders ended up needing everything and more that Andrews brought to the table that night, and he was the first to give props to his big boys up front.

"I always look to those guys for help," Andrews said. "They always have my back, and I always have their back. They make me right. I make them right."

His head coach had obvious praise for Andrews, and the entire team this week.

"If you are gonna get to 300 yards rushing, it takes everybody," said Head Coach Ricky Stade. "It took all 10 guys on every play to help him grind those yards out."

Coach Stade noted those intangibles that great high school running backs like Andrews have.

"He's got a great combination of speed, power and vision, and any good running back has that. He also have the balance to go with it, and that makes him really hard to bring down."

Andrews told us his more important ingredient to success.

"I just keep driving those legs. I don't stop going, and I want it. I want it out there when I'm running. I give it my all."