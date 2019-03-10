FLORESVILLE, Texas — While watching a Floresville football practice, you will hear one word a lot.

"Mooch!," head coach Andrew Rohrs said, "I don't think anybody can say Moczygemba so (the team) just went with Mooch."

The senior linebacker patrols the middle of the field for the Tigers defense. He is like the quarterback for that unit -- constantly chirping and chatting, making sure everyone is on the same page.

"Oh, he's key," the fourth-year head coach said. "He gets us lined up and makes sure our kids are ready to go. He's an emotional leader for us."

Cayson Moczygemba takes a lot of pride in this role. "It means a lot, because (my teammates) are all great people and just knowing I'm somebody that gives them a little bit more and pushes them a little bit more, it means a lot."

Moczygemba's intensity during practice and games is very similar to his love for hunting and fishing.

"I always want to catch a better fish. I always want to make a better play," the senior said.

Rohrs added, "He's a competitor. If he shoots four birds today, he's going to want to shoot 12 tomorrow. If he shoots a 12-pointer, he's going to want to shoot a 14-pointer. That translates onto the field."

After his senior year, Moczygemba is hoping to go to college and get into machinery, like his father. But until then, he is soaking up every moment wearing that Floresville uniform.

"I love my team, I love football, I love working hard and being dedicated to it," Moczygemba said.

Rohrs said, "Man, he's just a hard-working kid. He's done everything we've asked him to do. It has been really enjoyable to watch him grow up over the past four years and turn into the leader and type of football player that he's become."

