There are two battles for the Brandeis Broncos football team: One is who we see on Friday nights with sophomore stud quarterback Jordan Battles, and the other battle started well before the season.

"It's amazing to see his leadership show so brightly as the backup," Brandeis head coach David Branscom said of Brett Marthis, a senior quarterback on his squad.

Before Battles emerged as a rising star, Coach Branscom had a tough choice to make.

"They battled all fall camp. They battled through the spring and, realistically, we weren't able to make a decision because of the competition," Coach Branscom recalled.

In week one, Battles ran out onto the field as QB No. 1, but Marthis wasn't a me-first player.

"I'm sure [Marthis] wasn't happy about it, but you couldn't see it in his work ethic," Coach Branscom noted.

"I just do what I can do to help the team win,” Marthis said. “Control what you can control and lead by example."

To have success, you need great talent. But beyond that, you need players with the maturity of Marthis as well.

"We talk about a team of destiny, and a team of destiny is made up of a core group,” Coach Branscom said. “He is smack dab in the middle of that core group.”

"It's more than me,” Marthis added. “It's everybody in that locker room right now. It's starters, bench players, whoever, doing what they can do."

The team is 5-2 and battling for a postseason spot with the end of the season approaching.

"I think our goal is still there, to make the playoffs and go far in it," Marthis said.

And no matter what battles present themselves down the stretch, it’s the man fans don't see on Friday nights who will lead this group through whatever comes their way.

"If I'm going to crawl into a foxhole and go to war, I'm going to go to war with Brett," Coach Branscom said.

© 2018 KENS