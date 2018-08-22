John Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno said he has received between 250 and 300 scholarship offers in the mail.

“He had offers from all over the country,” Mustangs coach Gary Gutierrez said. “But he committed to Baylor and I think that’s taken some pressure off of him.”

Zeno said his coach’s assessment is spot-on. “The whole recruiting process weighs on you,” Zeno said. “To get that out of the way was a big relief.”

As the signal caller, Zeno has earned his coach’s trust. “The way he is on the field, he’s a smart kid,” Gutierrez said. “He’s very coachable and he’s able to recognize things we want him to recognize.”

Zeno recognizes he has a special talent next to him in the backfield – running back Jaylin Hastings. “He’s the number one rusher in 6A, so having him next to me, it helps the team,” Zeno said.

Hastings said his speed is his primary weapon. He compares himself to Ezekiel Elliot, the Dallas Cowboys’ feature back.

Put it all together, and the John Jay offense has a chance to make some noise in 2018.

