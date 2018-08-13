Predicting the District 28-6A race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. O’Connor (3,367): Panthers are still class of the district despite key losses to graduation.

2. Brennan (2,683): Brennan-O’Connor clash Nov. 3 will determine 28-6A championship.

3. Brandeis (2,744): Broncos missed playoffs last year for first time since inaugural season.

4. Warren (3,124): Jeff Robbins succeeding longtime head coach Bryan Dausin.

5. Jay (3,058): Mustangs finished 7-4 last year after going 0-10 in 2016.

6. Stevens (2,969): Falcons looking to return to playoffs after two-year absence.

7. Clark (2,824): Cougars have had eight straight losing seasons since 13-1 finish in 2009.

8. Holmes (2,899): Huskies open district play against defending champion O’Connor.

9. Taft (2,654): Ricky Stade is Raiders’ new head coach, replacing Brian Davenport.

10. Marshall (2,696): Rams are stuck in rut of 11 consecutive losing seasons.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno

Preseason Defensive MVP: Brandeis linebacker Brent Malone

Here is a breakdown of each team in District 28-6A:

1. O’Connor Panthers

Senior offensive guard Brannon Brown, senior linebacker Connor Callihan and junior nose tackle Pryson Greer are among nine startrers who return from last year's 13-1 state quarterfinalist. Photo by David Flores/ KENS5.com

Coach: David Malesky, 70-29 in eight seasons at O’Connor

2017 records: 13-1 overall, 5-0 in District 27-6A (first in Zone B)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Lake Travis 38-17 in 6A Division I start quarterfinals.

Starters returning (O/D): 5/4

Players to watch: OL Brannon Brown, senior; LB Connor Callihan, senior; WR Sam Castillo, junior; LB Gabe Diaz, senior; DL Pryson Greer, junior; FB/WR Dylan Murray, senior; OL Logan Parr, junior; WR/DB Grant Rustan, senior; RB Zion Taylor, junior.

Season opener: vs. Steele, Aug. 31, Lehnhoff Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Holmes, Sept. 7, Farris Stadium

Outlook: O’Connor fell one victory short last season of reaching the state semifinals for the second time in six years. The Panthers went 13-0 before their long playoff run ended with a 38-17 loss to traditional powerhouse Austin Lake Travis. O’Connor lost some key players to graduation, including quarterback Roel Sanchez and WR-S Millard Bradford, but the Panthers still have enough talent on campus to win their third consecutive district championship. O’Connor won District 28-6A’s Zone B title and edged Zone A champ Brennan 44-41 for the league crown. The district has done away with the zone alignments, so each team will play nine district games this season. Senior Brannon Brown, who has started every varsity game since his freshman season, and Logan Parr return on the offensive line. Parr is a two-year starter. Other offensive players coach David Malesky is expecting to step are wide receivers Sam Castillo and Dylan Murray and running back Zion Taylor. Linebackers Connor Callihan and Gabe Diaz, lineman Pryson Greer and back Grant Rustan will anchor the defense. Diaz had 63 tackles and two sacks last season.

2. Brennan Bears

Brennan running back Javon Grimes, one of six returning offensive starters for the Bears, rushed for 460 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Stephen Basore, 68-29 in eight seasons at Brennan

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 4-1 in District 28-6A (first in Zone A)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Steele 31-3 in 6A Division II second bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 6/2

Players to watch: RB/DB Amani Arvelo, senior; QB Lucas Coley, sophomore; LB Greg Dawson, senior; QB Jordan Flores, junior; RB Javon Grimes, senior; OT Jared Linderman, senior; DL Jeffrey McMillan, senior; LB Amir Phillips, sophomore; OL Mario Reyes, senior; WR Jordan Smith, senior; WR Darryon Tolefree, junior; WR Demari Walker, senior; OL Isaiah Walker, senior; LB Anziah Williams, senior;

Season opener: vs. Reagan, Sept. 1, Comalander Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Warren, Sept. 7, Gustafson Stadium

Outlook: Brennan has advanced to the playoffs seven consecutive years since finishing 0-10 in its inaugural season and reached the Class 4A Division I state final in 2013. The Bears started 0-3 last year, losing to three of the top 6A teams in the area – Reagan (34-27), Judson (44-28) and Johnson (20-17). But Brennan hung tough, winning six straight and winning the 28-6A Zone A title before losing 44-41 in overtime to O’Connor in the league’s title game. The Bears return eight starters, six on offense and six on defense, from the team that lost to Steele 31-3 in the first round of the playoffs. Junior Jordan Flores and sophomore Lucas Coley will compete for the starting spot at quarterback. Running back Javon Grimes and wide receiver Jordan Smith are among the returning offensive starters. Grimes rushed for 460 yards and eight touchdowns, and Smith finished with 25 receptions for 539 yards and three TDs. Mario Reyes and Isaiah Walker are the leaders on the offensive line. Reyes, a center, has started for three seasons. The inexperienced defense will be anchored by linebackers Greg Dawson and Anziah Williams.

3. Brandeis Broncos

Brandeis two-way end Oscar Cardenas, who caught 24 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns as a junior, is among 13 returnng starters for the Broncos. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: David Branscom, 7-3 in one season at Brandeis

2017 records: 7-3 overall, 3-2 in District 28-6A (second in Zone A)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Steele 42-21 in 6A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/6

Players to watch: QB Jordan Battles, sophomore; TE Kris Bowen, senior; RB/DB Kaine Buchanan, junior; TE/DL Oscar Cardenas, senior; OL Joshua Tapia-Fisher, junior; WR Jaylen Johnson, senior; LB/RB Brent Malone, senior; WR/DB Brandon Pake, senior; RB/DB J. Nova Rangel, junior; DL/P Alex Trevino, junior; DB Frank Wilson IV, junior.

Season opener: vs. Johnson, Aug. 31, Farris Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Stevens, Sept. 6, Gustafson Stadium

Outlook: The Broncos finished with a solid 7-3 record in their first season under coach David Branscom last year, but missed the playoffs for the first time since their inaugural campaign in 2008. Brandeis was two points from reaching the postseason, losing a 58-57 nail-biter to Jay in its regular-season finale. The Broncos’ other losses were to District 26-6A champion Johnson (31-28) in their opener and 28-6A champ Brennan (39-9). Linebacker Brent Malone, the district’s preseason defensive MVP, is a force on both sides of the ball. He finished his junior season with 90 tackles and was also a key part of the offense, rushing for 315 yards and nine touchdowns when injuries forced him to step in at running back. Running back J. Nova Rangel rushed for 571 yards and three TDs, and is back after breaking a collarbone. Rangel also will play cornerback on defense. Two-way end Oscar Cardenas, who had 24 receptions for 374 yards and five TDs last year, returns to help keep the offense running smoothly. Defensive lineman Alex Trevino had three sacks as a sophomore, and could see action on the offensive line. Another mainstay on the offensive line is Joshua Tapia-Fisher.

4. Warren Warriors

Warren defensive back Eric Roscoe (29), breaking up a pass for a Stevens wide receiver last season, moved to wide receiver in the offseason, but also will play in the secondary again. Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Jeff Robbins, first season as head coach

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 4-1 in District 28-6A (second in Zone B)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Judson 55-14 in 6A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 5/9

Players to watch: QB Christian Allen, junior; LB Jason Coronado, senior; OL Albert Gonzales, senior; WR/K Kyle Elder, junior; LB Eli Huron, senior; DL Davare Harrison, senior; OL John Jones, junior; LB Aiava Lealaimatafao, senior; DL Darionte Mercer, junior; DL D’Angelo Ortiz, junior; DB David Randall, junior; WR/DB Eric Rascoe, senior; OL/DL Bryan Rojas, senior; RB Samuel Stanford, junior; DB Josiah Gutierrez-Smith, senior; RB Te’lem Turner, sophomore; DL Caleb Williams, senior.

Season opener: Del Rio, Sept. 1, Gustafson Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Brennan, Sept. 7, Farris Stadium

Outlook: For the first time in the 16-year history of Warren High School, the Warriors will start a season without head coach Bryan Dausin, who resigned in February. Jeff Robbins, Warren defensive coordinator the past nine seasons, was promoted to succeed Dausin. The Warriors went 98-77 and made the playoffs eight times in Dausin’s 16 seasons at the helm. The son of former Clark coach Mike Robbins, Robbins inherits a team that finished 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. With nine starters back, the defensive unit will be the Warriors’ strength heading into the season. End Caleb Williams, who had 57 tackles last year, will anchor the defensive line. The best of the linebackers are Eli Huron and Aiava Lealaimatafao. Huron finished last season with 78 tackles and two sacks, and Lealaimatafao had 61 tackles and two sacks. Eric Rascoe moved to wide receiver in the offseason, but is expected to play in the secondary again this season. Given Robbins’ background, defense will be the cornerstone of the Warren program during his watch.

5. Jay Mustangs

Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno, who committed to Baylor in early August, easily tripled his passing yardage from his sophomore year last season, throwing for 2,146 yards and 20 touchdowns. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Gary Gutierrez, 16-34 in five seasons at Jay

2017 records: 7-4 overall, 3-2 in District 28-6A (third in Zone B)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Smithson Valley 37-9 in 6A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 8/5

Players to watch: WR Marcus Alcaraz, senior; WR Danny Amezquita, senior; WR Jordan Choate, senior; DL Leo Gonzales, senior; RB Jaylin Hastings, senior; DB Diego Jasso, senior; DB Stanford Jones, senior; DB Andrei Mobley, senior; DB James Vigil, senior; DB Kenny Vigil, senior; QB Jacob Zeno, senior;

Season opener: at Laredo Johnson, Aug. 31, Laredo Student Activity Center

District 28-6A opener: vs. Clark, Sept. 6, Farris Stadium

Outlook: The Mustangs enjoyed a turnaround season last year, finishing 7-4 and making the playoffs after going 0-10 in 2016. Not bad for a team that was picked to finish last in the district. The winning season was Jay’s first since 2008, when it finished 6-4. With blue-chip quarterback Jacob Zeno returning, the Mustangs could exceed last year’s victory total. Zeno, a pro-style quarterback, committed to Baylor in early August. Zeno easily tripled his passing yardage from his junior season last year, throwing for 2,146 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had only two passing TDs as a junior. Zeno isn’t the only offensive standout on the Jay roster. Running back Jaylin Hastings, who rushed for 2,006 yards and 16 TDs last year, is among eight offensive starters returning. Hastings also had a breakout season last year after running for “only” 564 yards and five TDs as a sophomore in 2016. Zeno and Hastings will give coach Gary Gutierrez one of the best pass-run tandems in the San Antonio area. The headliners on defense will be lineman Leo Gonzales and backs James Vigil, Kenny Vigil and Diego Jasso.

6. Stevens Falcons

Stevens linebacker Deyvaghn, wrapping up running back Zion Taylor in last year's 42-7 loss to O'Connor, will be one of the Falcons' defensive leaders this season. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Conrad Hernandez, 3-7 in one season at Stevens

2017 records: 3-7 overall, 2-3 in District 28-6A (fourth in Zone B)

Last playoff appearance: 2015, lost to Smithson Valley 35-0 in 6A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 8/4

Players to watch: OL Matthew Benitez, senior; OL Christopher Bolling, junior; WR Michael Davenport, senior; WR D’Juan Elliott, senior; WR Gabriel Flores, senior; CB Cole Gonzales, senior; DL Josh Gonzalez, sophomore; RB Clarence Lee, senior; CB Matthew Littlejohn, senior; LB Deyvaghn Martin, junior; QB Josh Ramirez, senior; OL Michael Valadez, senior;

Season opener: vs. Boerne Champion, Aug. 30, Farris Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Brandeis, Sept. 6, Gustafson Stadium

Outlook: Conrad Hernandez had a tough season as a rookie head coach last year, but his commitment to do things the right way has put the program on solid footing. Hernandez has been on the coaching staff at Stevens since the school opened in 2005, and he was offensive coordinator for two seasons before succeeding Darryl Hemphill last year. Hernandez will count on 12 returning starters, eight on offense and four on defense, to get the Falcons back on track after two consecutive losing seasons. The offense will be led by quarterback Josh Ramirez, who passed for 860 yards and five touchdowns last year. Running back Clarence Lee should be ready for a big senior season after rushing for 539 yards and four TDs last year. Michael Davenport is the best of the wide receivers. Linebacker Deyvaghn Martin, lineman Josh Gonzalez and cornerback Matthew Littlejohn will spearhead the defense. If the Falcons can shore up their inexperienced defense and get good production from Ramirez and Lee, they could get five or six victories and make a bid for a playoff spot.

7. Clark Cougars

Clark running back Eric Wente, who rushed for 1,033 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, is one of only five starters back for the Cougars. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Steve McGhee, 30-52 in eight seasons at Clark.

2017 records: 3-7 overall, 1-4 in District 28-6A (fifth in Zone B)

Last playoff appearance: 2013, lost to Steele 52-6 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 3/2

Players to watch: WR Kenny Bivins, senior; DL Benjamin Booker, senior; LB Colton Clark, senior; DL Clifford Geyer, senior; TE Luke Gibson, senior; CB Geremy Gutierrez, junior; QB Truett Heintzelman, junior; QB Ben Hooper, senior; WR Kai McCarty, sophomore; DB Camden Morgan, senior; RB Eric Wente, junior.

Season opener: vs. Churchill, Aug. 30, Comalander Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Jay, Sept. 6, Farris Stadium

Outlook: Clark fell to its eighth consecutive losing season last year, but the Cougars’ 3-7 finish was misleading. District 28-6A champion O’Connor routed Clark 41-7, but the Cougars didn’t go down easily against the league’s three other playoff teams. Clark stayed within a touchdown of Brandeis (35-28) and Warren (56-49), and only an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion attempt with 13 seconds left kept the Cougars from knocking off Jay in a 47-46 thriller. Clark returns only five starters but one of them is running back Eric Wente, who rushed for 1,033 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. Tight end Luke Gibson and wide receiver Kenny Bivins are also back to help lead the offense. Bivins finished the season with 53 receptions for 740 yards and seven TDs, and Gibson had 27 catches for 473 yards and five scores. Kai McCarty is a promising sophomore who also should see a lot of action. Truett Heintzelman and Ben Hooper will compete for the starting spot at quarterback. The defense will be green, but cornerback Geremy Gutierrez and lineman Clifford Geyer are two proven players.

8. Holmes Huskies

Holmes quarterback Jacob Longoria, calling signals in the Huskies' 38-22 victory against Sam Houston last year in their season opener, passed for 759 yards and eight touchdowns. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Juan Morales, 2-8 in one season at Holmes

2017 records: 2-8 overall, 0-5 in District 28-6A (fifth in Zone A)

Last playoff appearance: 2000, lost to Austin Westlake 42-28 in 5A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 4/9

Players to watch: LB Ricardo Contreras, senior; WR DeShawn Goodman, junior; RB De’Quare’Yon Haney, senior; DL Kriovanni Johnson, senior; WR Jake Lee, senior; QB Jacob Longoria, senior; DL Isaiah Robinson, junior; RB/WR Malcolm Wisher, junior.

Season opener: vs. Harlan, Sept. 1, Farris Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. O’Connor, Sept. 7, Farris Stadium

Outlook: Holmes will hang its hat on a defense that returns nine starters from a team that went 2-8 in its first season under coach Juan Morales, who led Highlands to back-to-back 7-4 finishes before returning to the Northside ISD. Morales knows how to build a winner. He was on the coaching staff at Brennan when the Bears advanced to the Class 4A Division I state final in 2013. The Huskies’ defense will be led by linebacker Ricardo Contreras and linemen Kriovanni Johnson and Isaiah Robinson. De’Quare’Yon Haney and Malcolm Wisher, who showed promise as a sophomore last year, are the top hands at running back. Haney rushed for 476 yards last season. Quarterback Jacob Longoria should be better after passing for eight touchdowns as a junior. There was a time when you could pencil in at least eight victories for Holmes each season, but those days are long gone. Holmes hasn’t had a winning season since going 10-2 in 2000, finishing below .500 in 15 of the past 17 years. The Huskies were 5-5 in 2001 and 2016. If Morales can succeed in getting his Holmes players to buy into his program, as he did at Highlands, Holmes could surprise a few opponents this season.

9. Taft Raiders

Taft defensive lineman T.J. Okunade, wrapping up Lee running back Darnyll Remigio in the Raiders' 24-20 season-opening victory last year, is one of the team's best players. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Ricky Stade, first season at Taft

2017 records: 2-8 overall, 2-3 in District 28-6A (third in Zone A)

Last playoff appearance: 2007, lost to East Central 22-17 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 4/6

Players to watch: HB Juan Alarcon, senior; DL/LB Alan Baker, junior; DL Nathan Cano, senior; DL Jose De La Vega, senior; OL John Garza, senior; LB Anthony Guerrero, senior; WR Carlos Herrera, senior; DB Klyde Jones, senior; WR/CB Brandon King, junior; RB Meikhi Martin, junior; RB/CB Chris Martinez, junior; DL T.J. Okunade, senior; DB Nathaniel Pierre, senior; RB Divonne Tildon, senior; TE Elijah Wren, sophomore.

Season opener: vs. LEE, Aug. 31, Gustafson Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Marshall, Sept. 8, Farris Stadium

Outlook: O’Connor defensive coordinator Ricky Stade was hired in February to succeed Taft coach Brian Davenport, who resigned after 13 seasons with the Raiders. Stade faces a tough challenge at Taft, which is mired in the streak of eight consecutive losing seasons. The Raiders haven’t had a winning season since finishing 10-4 in 2004. They have finished below .500 in 12 of the past 13 years, with a 5-5 season in 2009 the only non-losing campaign during that span. Stade was defensive coordinator at O’Connor for two seasons, serving on a staff that helped guide the Panthers to a 22-3 combined record and a pair of District 28-6A titles. Last year’s team reached the state quarterfinals and set a program record with 13 victories. The Raiders return 10 starters, four on offense and six on defense. Running backs Divonne Tildon and Chris Martinez and lineman John Garza will be counted on to help lead the offense. Tildon rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns last year. Safety Klyde Jones who had 88 tackles last season, is the headliner on a defense that could be stronger this season. Other first-rate defenders are linemen Nathan Cano and T.J. Okunade and linebacker Anthony Guerrero.

10. Marshall Rams

Marshall quarterback Dylan Poore, handing off to Kvontavius Rockett in last year's 36-0 victory against Holmes, threw two touchdown passes and ran for four last season. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Tim Williams, 9-41 in five seasons at Marshall

2017 records: 3-7 overall, 1-4 in District 28-6A (fourth in Zone A)

Last playoff appearance: 2012, lost to Steele 49-17 in 5A Division II bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 6/3

Players to watch: CB Manuwell Allen, senior; OL Joseph Boyd, senior; DL Kenton Brown, junior; RB Bernard Dankyi, senior; RB/WR Marcellus Davis, junior; QB Matt Lejarzar, senior; OL Jace Martin, junior; LB Joseph Mimun, senior; WR Dylan Poore, senior; RB/SB Kvontavious Rockett, sophomore; LB Christian Rudder, senior; LB Christopher Tobias, junior; DE Anthony Washington, junior; TE Zane Zuniga, junior.

Season opener: vs. MacArthur, Aug. 31, Heroes Stadium

District 28-6A opener: vs. Taft, Sept. 8, Farris Stadium

Outlook: The Rams inched up to 3-7 last year after finishing 2-8 in 2016, and won a district game for the first time since 2014. Coach Tim Williams will look to nine returning starters to set the tone with their experience. QB Matt Lejarzar is among six returning starters on the offensive unit. Running back Bernard Dankyi, running back/wide receiver Marcellus Davis, running back/slotback Kvontavious Rockett and wide receiver Dylan Poore also will help spark the offense. Linebacker Christian Rudder is the defense’s top returning tackler, and he’ll get ample help from linebacker Joseph Mimun and lineman Anthony Washington. Marshall hasn’t had a winning season since finishing 8-4 in 2006. Led by future NFL players Priest Holmes and ND Kalu, the Rams reached the state finals under coach David Visentine in 1991, and made the state semifinals in 2000 with Bryan Dausin at the helm.

