The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Johnson (3,083): Jaguars capped their 10th season in school history with a district title.

2. Reagan (3,518): Rattlers aren’t defending district champs for the first time since 2013.

3. Madison (3,286): Mavericks haven’t had a winning season since coach Jim Streety retired.

4. Churchill (2,930): Chargers will be back in the playoffs after missing cut last year.

5. MacArthur (2,386): Steady QB Tyler Vitt among 16 starters lost to graduation.

6. Roosevelt (2,858): Rough Riders look to rebound after finishing 1-5 in district last year.

7. LEE (3,208): Volunteers have gone 2-8 each of last two seasons after finishing 6-4 in 2015.

8. South San (2,606): Bobcats improved to 5-5 last year after 0-10 finish in 2016.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Churchill quarterback Derek Perez

Preseason Defensive MVP: Reagan linebacker Lucas Eatman

Here is a breakdown of each team in District 27-6A:

1. Johnson Jaguars

Johnson coach Ron Rittimann,will rely on returning starters such as linebacker Drew Nemec, left, and running back Justin Rodriguez to keep the Jaguars in the District 27-6A title race.. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Ron Rittimann, 61-50 in 10 seasons at Johnson

2017 records: 8-3 overall, 5-0 in 26-6A (first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Vandegrift 28-27 in 6A Division II bi-district

Starters returning O/D: 6/3

Players to watch: C Adan Cavazos, senior; DB Jake Desmarais, senior; TE Nathan Guyton, senior; LB Andrew Nemec, senior; K Brody Patty, senior.

Season opener: vs. Brandeis, Aug. 31, Farris Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. Reagan, Sept. 21, Heroes Stadium

Outlook: Coach Ron Rittimann’s top priority in the preseason will be to find a replacement for junior quarterback Mike Chandler, who moved into the Judson High School attendance zone during the summer. Chandler was a dual threat as a starter for Johnson last year, passing for 1,401 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushing for 797 yards and six more scores. Running back Justin Rodriguez also had a promising sophomore season last season, rushing for 416 yards and five TDs. The best of the offensive lineman is center Adan Cavazos, a heady player who will be one of the team’s leaders. Tight end Nathaniel Guyton is another returnee that will be counted on to help the offense. The defensive unit will be led by the senior trio of back Jake Desmarais, linebacker Andrew Nemec and junior lineman Brandon Brown. Nemec finished his junior season with 66 tackles and four sacks. Johnson has advanced to the playoffs each of the past five seasons under Rittimann, the only head coach in the program’s history. The Jags’ run of playoff appearances started with a march to the state semifinals in 2013. Johnson plays Reagan, last year’s district runner-up in its league opener on Sept. 21.

2. Reagan Rattlers

Reagan wide receiver Konner Fox, left to right, offensive lineman Carson Pharris and linebacker Luke Eatman are among the best players in the San Antonio area at their positions. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Lyndon Hamilton, 9-3 in one season at Reagan

2017 records: 9-3 overall, 5-1 in District 26-6A (second)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to O’Connor 45-21 in 6A Division I second round

Starters returning O/D: 7/4

Players to watch: RB John Carrington, senior; LB Ben Culhane, senior; LB Lucas Eatman, senior; WR/TE Konner Fox, senior; DB J.T. Mulligan, senior; OL Carson Pharris, senior; QB Travis Sthele, junior.

Season opener: vs. Brennan, Sept. 1, Comalander Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. Johnson, Sept. 21, Heroes Stadium

Outlook: Reagan had won four consecutive district championships before being dethroned by Johnson last year. Still, the Rattlers went on to finish second in the league race and make the playoffs for the 11th time in the past 12 seasons, including the last seven in a row. Last year was Reagan’s first under head coach Lyndon Hamilton, who was the Rattlers’ defensive coordinator for four seasons before being promoted to succeed David Wetzel. With seven starters back on offense, Reagan should be able to move the ball consistently. Quarterback Travis Sthele passed for 1,608 yards and 18 touchdowns last year as a sophomore, and rushed for six TDs. Running back John Carrington, who ran for 890 yards and 11 TDs, is also back. The top pass catcher is Konner Fox, who had 597 yards and nine TDs receiving yards last season. Carson Pharris is being touted as one of the best offensive linemen in the San Antonio area. Linebacker Luke Eatman, the district’s preseason defensive MVP, will spearhead a unit that has some rebuilding to do. Other top players on defense are backs J.T. Mulligan and Jake Bullock and linebacker Ben Culhane.

3. Madison Mavericks

Linebacker/defensive end Jamie Ferguson, quarterback Dante Heaggans and wide receiver Aydin Hoffman are among 14 returning starters who will try to lead Madison to its first winning season since 2013. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Blaine Pederson, 4-7 in one season at Madison.

2017 records: 4-7 overall, 3-3 in District 26-6A (fourth)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Lake Travis 49-14 in 6A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/7

Players to watch: LB Brandon Bielefeld, senior; OL Patrick Gray, senior; QB Dante Heaggans, senior; RB Christian Hernandez, senior; LB/DL Jamie Ferguson, senior; WR Dion Moore, senior; K Graham Torres, senior.

Season opener: vs. Clemens, Sept. 1, Heroes Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. Churchill, Sept. 21, Comalander Stadium

Outlook: Madison has gone 12-30 under three different head coaches since Jim Streety, who headed the Mavericks’ program for 23 seasons, retired after the 2013 campaign. After four consecutive losing seasons, including an 0-10 stinker in 2015, Madison is ready to break out of the rut and restore its lost glory. The Mavs made the playoffs in their first season under Madison alum Blaine Pederson last year, but finished 4-7 after falling in the opening round. Pederson will count on 14 starters, seven each way, to continue the climb to respectability. Quarterback Dante Heaggans, a classic dual threat, is among the offensive starters back. Heaggans was outstanding last year, passing for 1,716 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 1,279 yards and 23 TDs. Dion Moore is one of the team’s best receivers. Christian Hernandez will run behind an offensive line anchored by Patrick Gray. The defense will be led by linebacker Brandon Bielefeld, who finished with 75 tackles last year, and linebacker/end Jamie Ferguson. Bielefeld is the Mavs’ leading returning tackle, and Ferguson finished with four sacks last season.

4. Churchill Chargers

Churchill defensive end Seth Jaquess, defensive back Luke Rosas and quarterback Derek Perez are among nine returning starters from a team expected to return to the playoffs after a one-year absence last year. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Ron Harris, 22-13 in three seasons at Churchill

2017 records: 5-5 overall, 2-4 in 26-6A (fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Steele 38-7 in 6A Division II state quarterfinals

Starters returning (O/D): 5/4

Players to watch: WR Liam Capobianco, senior; OL Adam Efron, senior; P/K Nick Falsone, senior; DL Seth Jaquess, senior; QB Derek Perez, senior; OL Andrew Pruske, senior; DB Luke Rosas, senior;

Season opener: vs. Clark, Aug. 30, Comalander Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. Madison, Sept. 21, Comalander Stadium

Outlook: The Chargers slipped to 5-5 last year and missed the playoffs after reaching the state quarterfinals and finishing 11-3 in 2016. But the forecast is far from gloomy at Churchill, which returns five starters each way. The return of dual-threat quarterback Derek Perez, the district’s preseason offensive MVP, will keep the Chargers among the district’s playoff contenders. Perez passed for 1,651 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushed for 638 yards and four TDs last year. His primary target will be wide receiver Liam Capobianco. Andrew Pruske and Adam Efron will lead the offensive line. Pruske earned unanimous all-district honors last year and Efron is a three-year starter. End Seth Jaquess and back Luke Rosas, both three-year starters, will anchor the defense. Jaquess finished his junior season with 61 tackles and three sacks. Rosas also had 61 tackles as a junior and added three interceptions. Kicker/punter Nick Falsone earned All-State honors last year. The Chargers lost to district runner-up Reagan by only one touchdown (21-14) and finished the season with decisive victories against Roosevelt (42-14) and MacArthur (35-16).

5. MacArthur Brahmas

MacArthur wide receiver Lanir Shabazz, getting ready to make a reception against Reagan last year, finished his junior season with 44 catches for 660 yards and five TDs. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Ben Cook, 20-42 in seven seasons at MacArthur

2017 records: 5-6 overall, 4-2 in District 26-6A (third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Westlake 62-14 in 6A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 3/3

Players to watch: DB Charles Collins, junior; WR Isaiah Jacobs, sophomore; DB Giancarlo Martinez, senior; LB/DL Colby Mask, junior; DL Erik Molbe, senior; TE/LB Joey Nowacek, senior; WR Lanir Shabazz, senior; QB Chris Shull, junior; OL Spencer Stull, senior;

Season opener: vs. Marshall, Aug. 31, Heroes Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. Roosevelt, Sept. 22, Comalander Stadium

Outlook: The Brahmas had the misfortune of starting district play last year with back-to-back games against four-time defending champion Reagan and top challenger Johnson. MacArthur lost a 38-34 squeaker to Reagan and fell to Johnson 28-0, but then reeled off four consecutive victories to make the playoffs after missing the cut in 2016. The 2018 Brahmas face the challenge of replacing 16 starters, including prolific quarterback Tyler Vitt, who started for three seasons. One of the top offensive players back is wide receiver Lanir Shabazz, who finished his junior season with 44 receptions for 660 yards and five touchdowns. Spencer Stull will anchor an inexperienced offensive line, and Chris Shull is the odds-on favorite to replace Vitt at quarterback. Joey Nowacek played H-back last year, but has been moved to linebacker. With Vitt gone, the defense will be counted on to hold down the fort while his replacement gets settled. Back Giancarlo Martinez and lineman Erik Molbe are the defensive leaders. Martinez had 74 tackles and five interceptions last year, and Molbe finished with 49 stops and one sack.

6. Roosevelt Rough Riders

Roosevelt quarterback Carlos Garibay, passing against Stevens in a nondistrict game last season at Farris Stadium, threw for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Matt Carroll, 14-36 in five seasons at Roosevelt

2017 records: 3-7 overall, 1-5 in District 26-6A (sixth)

Last playoff appearance: 2012, lost to Steele 45-0 in 5A Division II second round

Starters returning (O/D): 7/8

Players to watch: DB Jaylen Dears, sophomore; QB Carlos Garibay, senior; DB Josh Hollis, senior; LB Jacobe Jackson, senior; DL Jalen Murray, senior; RB/WR/P Rashad Owens, junior; K Austin Schulze, senior;

Season opener: vs. Southwest, Aug. 31, Comalander Stadium

District 27-6A opener: vs. MacArthur, Sept. 22, Comalander Stadium

Outlook: Coach Matt Bryson has three skilled offensive players in quarterback Carlos Garibay, running back/wide receiver Rashad Owens and multi-talented athlete Jalen Smothers, a junior who could see playing time at quarterback. Garibay passed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and Owens also contributed nicely, rushing for 543 yards and three TDs and catching 23 passes for 267 yards and four scores. Smother rushed for 249 yards and showed promise as a sophomore. The Rough Riders’ defensive headliner is linebacker Jacobe Jackson, the team’s top returning tackler (63). Jackson also had two interceptions as a junior. Two other dandies on the defensive unit are back Josh Hollis and lineman Jalen Murray. Hollis had 61 tackles last season and Murray finished with two sacks. Roosevelt won nine games in 2012, but the Rough Riders have finished below .500 and missed the playoffs in each of the ensuing five seasons. Roosevelt hit bottom in 2014, finishing 0-10 before putting together back-to-back 4-6 seasons.

7. LEE Volunteers

LEE quarterback Caleb Engelbrecht, scrambling for yardage after being flushed out of the pocked by Taft last year, passed for 797 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Danny Kloza, 22-58 in eight seasons at Lee

2017 records: 2-8 overall, 0-6 in District 26-6A (seventh)

Last playoff appearance: 1993, lost to Taft 24-16 in 5A Division II second round

Starters returning (O/D): 6/5

Players to watch: QB Stephen Canto, senior; RB Kyle Ebanies, senior; QB Caleb Englebrecht, senior; WR/DB Ryan Escobedo, senior; WR Connor Hernandez, junior; LB Josh Johnson, junior; LB Sincere Morgan, sophomore; DL John Marquez, senior; WR/DB Stacey Woodard, senior.

Season opener: vs. Taft, Aug. 31, Gustafson Stadium

District 27-6A opener: at South San, Sept. 21

Outlook: The Volunteers have finished 4-6 each of the past two years after going 6-4 in 2015. LEE went winless in district play for the second year in a row last season, but with South San moving into the league, the Vols are expected to win at least one league game. Starting his ninth season at his alma mater, LEE coach Danny Kloza will rely on six offensive and five returning defensive starters to get the Vols back to where they were three years ago. One of the more versatile players in the district, senior Caleb Englebrecht is a threat at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Quarterback Stephen Cano was mostly a backup last year, but he still wound up passing for 720 yards and three touchdowns. WR/DB Ryan Escobedo finished his junior season with 26 receptions for 354 yards, and should add to those numbers this season. The players to watch on defense are linebackers Josh Johnson and Sincere Morgan, lineman John Marquez and Stacey Woodard in the secondary. The Vols’ winning season in 2015 was their first since a 6-5 finish in 1991.

8. South San Bobcats

South San junior quarterback Raul Agosto, who has started on the varsity since his freshman season, rushed for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns as the catalyst in the Bobcats' option offense last year. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Ron Kretz, 5-15 in two seasons at South San

2017 records: 4-6 overall, 1-6 in District 29-6A (seventh)

Last playoff appearance: 2007, lost to Gregory-Portland 41-14 in 4A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 8/4

Players to watch: QB Raul Agosto, senior; WR Jonah Aldana, senior; LB Ronnie Limon, senior; DB Richard Lopez, sophomore; FB Jacob Martinez, senior; WR/DB Steven Sifuentes, junior; DL Marquise Sommers, senior;

Season opener: vs. McCollum, Aug. 31, South San

District 27-6A opener: vs. LEE, Sept. 21, South San

Outlook: Back for his third season as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback, Raul Agosto has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of the past two years. Agosto ran for 1,337 yards last year, when South San climbed to .500 after finishing 0-10 in 2016. Agosto’s leadership will be critical to the Bobcats’ continued improvement as they take on significantly tougher competition in their new district with the North East ISD schools. Fullback Jacob Martinez, who started last season, gives the South San offense another threat. Jonah Aldana, who had eight TD catches last year, and Steven Sifuentes are the top returning receivers. The best player on the defensive unit is lineman Marquise Sommers, who had 72 tackles and eight sacks last year. Linebacker Ronnie Limon, the team’s top returning tackler, also will provide leadership for a unit that has six starters back. The Bobcats have missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, and haven’t finished with a winning record since going 8-2 in 2005. They made the postseason in 2006 and 2007, but finished with losing records both years.

