Predicting the District 26-6A race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Judson (3,068): QB Julon Williams is gone, but Rockets still have blue-chip talent.

2. Smithson Valley (2,768): Levi Williams will be one of best quarterbacks in the state.

3. Steele (2,418): Knights must replace eight seniors who will play in college this season.

4. Clemens (2,708): The Buffs will be in playoff hunt despite losing heavily to graduation.

5. San Marcos (2,344): Rattlers head coach Mark Soto is a former Judson player, coach.

6. New Braunfels (2,549): Unicorns improving steadily under coach Glenn Mangold.

7. New Braunfels Canyon (2,644): Cougars begin anew under first-year coach Joe Lepsis.

8. East Central (3,160): Hornets have won only one game the past two seasons.

Offensive MVP: Smithson Valley quarterback Levi Williams

Defensive MVP: Judson end DeMarvin Leal

Here is a breakdown of each team in District 26-6A:

1. Judson Rockets

Judson senior defensive linemen Corey Parks, left, and DeMarvin Leal, who has committed to Texas A&M, are two big seasons why the Rockets are favored to edge Smithson Valley for the 26-6A title this season. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Sean McAuliffe, 42-12 in four seasons at Judson

2017 records: 10-2 overall, 6-1 in 27-6A (tied for first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Lake Travis 47-39 in 6A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 4/8

Players to watch: DL DeMarvin Leal, senior; WR Kenyon Morgan, senior; DL Corey Parks, senior; RB/S/P Sincere McCormick, junior; RB/S Rashad Wisdom, senior; LB Kevin Wood, senior.

Season opener: vs. League City Clear Springs, Sept. 1, Rutledge Stadium

District 26-6A opener: vs. Steele, Sept. 21, Rutledge Stadium

Outlook: After reaching the state semifinals in 2014 and 2015, the Rockets have fallen in the second round of the playoffs the past two seasons. Last year’s team started and ended the season against Austin Lake Travis, winning their highly anticipated opener 65-45 and losing to the Cavaliers 47-39 in the playoffs. No. 5 in Texas Football magazine’s Class 6A preseason rankings, Judson returns four offensive and eight defensive starters from a team that went 10-2 overall and 6-1 in 27-6A play. The Rockets finished district play tied with Smithson Valley, but the Rangers advanced to the playoffs as the district champions by virtue of their head-up win over Judson. The marquee player for the Rockets this season is DeMarvin Leal, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound All-State defensive lineman who has committed to Texas A&M. Leal finished his junior season with 67 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback knockdowns and two caused fumbles. Leal and versatile junior running back Sincere McCormick, have started since they were freshmen. McCormick, the team’s punter, is also a standout safety and slot receiver. He rushed for 1,210 yards and 13 TDs last year, and threw for three TDs and had one scoring reception.

2. Smithson Valley Rangers

Smithson Valley senior quarterback Levi Williams, who has committed to the University of Houston, passed for 2,111 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Photo by Antonio Morano (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

(Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

Coach: Larry Hill, 227-69 in 25 seasons at Smithson Valley

2017 records: 10-2 overall, 6-1 in 27-6A (tied for first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Westlake 51-31 in 6A Division II second round

Starters returning (O/D): 5-5

Players to watch: OT Ronald Copney, senior; LB/DE Will Gibbens, senior; FS Ethan Sill, senior; QB Levi Williams, senior.

Season opener: vs. Midland Lee, Aug. 31, Ranger Stadium

District 26-6A opener: at Clemens, Sept. 21

Outlook: Any discussion about the 2018 Rangers starts with blue-chip quarterback Levi Williams, who has committed to the University of Houston. The latest in a long line of outstanding Smithson Valley quarterbacks, Williams passed for 2,111 yards and 25 touchdowns last year. He also ran for 383 yards and six TDs. The offensive line will be anchored by senior tackles Ronald Copney and Logan Smith. Senior Marc Franco and sophomore Darlington Frasch will be counted on to fuel the running game and take some of the heat off of Williams. Linebacker/end Will Gibbens, free safety Ethan Still, junior lineman Trey Witcher and junior linebacker Thomas Zeug are the headliners on defense. Zeug had 80 tackles last year and Witcher finished with 53 stops and three sacks. Smithson Valley finished district play tied with Judson atop the district standings, but the Rangers advanced as league champions because they beat the Rockets. Smithson Valley has won at least 10 games a season six times in the past eight years, but hasn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since going 10-4 in 2015.

3. Steele Knights

Senior cornerback Xavier Player, left to right, senior safety Chace Cromartie and junior cornerback Jaylon Jones will help make the Steele secondary one of the best in the San Antonio area this season. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: David Saenz, 9-5 in one season at Steele

2017 records: 9-5 overall, 5-2 in 27-6A (two-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin Westlake 28-14 n 6A Division II state quarterfinals

Starters returning (O/D): 4/3

Players to watch: DB Chase Cromartie, senior; OL Stanley Mark, senior; DB Xavier Player, senior; LB Jaylin Reed, senior; OL-DL Peter Sele, senior.

Season opener: vs. O’Connor, Aug. 31, Lehnhoff Stadium

District 26-6A opener: at Judson, Sept. 21, Rutledge Stadium

Outlook: The Knights had a rough start in their first season under coach David Saenz, losing four in a row after winning their opener. Steele hadn’t lost more than one regular-season game in the same year since starting 1-2 in 2010. The Knights went on to win the 5A Division II state title that season, finishing the season with a 13-game winning streak. Last year’s club didn’t have quite the run the 2010 team had, but it still did well to turn things around and reach the playoffs. Steele won eight in a row after its 1-4 start, and played Austin Westlake tough before losing to the Chaparrals by two touchdowns in the state quarterfinals. The Knights return four offensive and three defensive starters from that team. Saenz faces the challenge of replacing eight seniors who will play in college this season. Quarterback Wyatt Begeal is back after passing for 1,014 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman last year. Running back De’Quavion Thomas also had a solid freshman season, rushing for 492 yards and seven TDs. Peter Sele, who had 28 pancake blocks, is back to lead the offensive line. Backs Chase Cromartie, Xavier Player and Jaylon Jones, and linebacker Jaylin Reed are the leaders on the defense.

4. Clemens Buffaloes

The Clemens Buffaloes get ready to take the field against O'Connor in the first round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs last year at Farris Stadium. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Jared Johnston, 37-30 in six seasons at Clemens

2017 records: 8-3 overall, 5-2 in 27-6A (two-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to O’Connor 34-24 in 6A Division I bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 2-4

Players to watch: DL Shadane Brown, senior; LB Derrick Lewis, junior; DL Quinton Mayberry, senior; K Noah Taylor, senior; DL Danny Williams, senior.

Season opener: vs. Madison, Sept. 1, Heroes Stadium

District 26-6A opener: vs. Smithson Valley, Sept. 21, Lehnhoff Stadium

Outlook: Clemens coach Jared Johnston will rely on a solid core of defensive players to lead the Buffaloes, who must replace 44 seniors, including eight now in the college ranks. Clemens returns six starters, two on offense and four on defense, from a team that finished 8-3 overall and 5-2 in District 27-6A. The Buffs tied rival Steele for third in the league race, but advanced to the playoffs as the district’s fourth-place team because it lost to the Knights. Junior linebacker Derrick Lewis, who finished with 98 tackles and started every game as a sophomore, is the ringleader of a defense that will be tough to move against. Lineman Quinton Mayberry led the team in sacks last year with six. He will get plenty of help from linemen Danny Williams (six sacks) and Shadane Brown. The offense is inexperienced but the move of junior Jackson Macias from cornerback to running back should help give the unit a player to build around. Macias had two interceptions as a defensive starter last year. Junior Kahlig Paulette and sophomore Max Didomenico are the top prospects for the starting spot at quarterback.

5. San Marcos Rattlers

San Marcos running back Jamon Johnson, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior, is among five returning offensive starters from last year's 10-2 team. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Mark Soto, 33-32 in six seasons at San Marcos

2017 records: 10-2 overall, 5-0 in District 14-6A (first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017 lost to Spring Westfield 47-3 in 6A Division II second round

Starters returning (O/D): 5/5

Players to watch: RB Jamon Johnson, senior; DL Brandon Rangel, senior; DB Therrance Soto, senior; WR Myson Williams, senior;

Season opener: vs. Buda Hays, Aug. 31, San Marcos

District 26-6A opener: at East Central, Sept. 21

Outlook: Coming off its first 10-win season since 2000, San Marcos moved back to Region IV in this year’s UIL realignment. The Rattlers, who had competed in Region II the past two seasons, have made the playoffs each of the past three years after missing the cut in coach Mark Soto’s first three campaigns. Soto will be back on familiar turf in San Marcos’ new district. He played football at Judson under D.W. Rutledge and was the Rockets’ defensive coordinator before taking his first head-coaching job at San Marcos in 2012. The Rattlers return 10 starters, five each way, from a team that went unbeaten in District 14-6A and reached the second round of the playoffs. Running back Jamon Johnson, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns, is among the offensive players back. Juniors Alex Garcia and Cameron Vidrine will compete for the starting spot at quarterback. Mhyson Williams is the top returning wide receiver. Soto will count on lineman Brandon Rangel and back Therrance Soto to lead the defensive unit. Sophomore Kannon Webb is expected to see plenty of playing time in the secondary.

6. New Braunfels Unicorns

New Braunfels running back Piale Thomas, on the move against rival New Braunfels Canyon in a district game last year, rushed for 427 yards and five touchdowns as a junior. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Glenn Mangold, 18-23 in four seasons at New Braunfels

2017 records: 6-4 overall, 3-4 in 27-6A (fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2013, lost to Madison 63-10 in 5A Division I bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 3/3

Players to watch: LB Farley Bevil, senior; QB Peyton Driggers, sophomore; FS Bryson Dyer, junior; LB Matt Littlejohn, junior; DT George Marsh, junior; C Rylan Meek, senior; RB Piale Thomas, senior.

Season opener: at Alamo Heights, Aug. 31

District 26-6A opener: at New Braunfels Canyon, Sept. 21

Outlook: The turnaround continues under coach Glenn Mangold at New Braunfels, which has put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2009 and 2010 campaigns. But the Unicorns missed the playoffs last year after advancing in 2016. With only three starters back each way, New Braunfels will find it difficult to get past Judson, Smithson Valley, Steele and Clemens for a playoff spot. But if any of the top four contenders falter, look for the Unicorns to step up and make the postseason. Mangold is hoping on an infusion of talent among his junior and sophomore classes to help offset the loss of 39 seniors to graduation. The trio of running back Piale Thomas, linebacker Farley Bevil and center Ryland Meek headline the Unicorns’ roster. Thomas had a solid junior season, rushing for 592 yards. Bevil finished with 107 tackles and Meek helped anchor the offensive line. Quarterback Peyton Driggers is only a sophomore, but he could have the inside track to the starting spot. Free safety Bryson Dyer and linebacker Matt Littlejohn are the team’s defensive leaders.

7. New Braunfels Canyon Cougars

New Braunfels Canyon quarterback Zavier Perez, looking for a receiver in last year's game against rival New Braunfels, passed for 1,333 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Joe Lepsis, first season at Canyon

2017 records: 2-8 overall, 2-5 in District 27-6A (sixth)

Last playoff appearance: 2013, lost to Reagan 49-21 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 5/4

Players to watch: WR Callon Farr, sophomore; RB Seth Haney, senior; DB Vance McKay, junior; P Jacob Martinez, junior; QB Zavier Perez, junior.

Season opener: at Kyle Lehman, Aug. 31

District 26-6A opener: vs. New Braunfels, Sept. 21, N.B. Canyon

Outlook: Joe Lepsis was head coach at Wylie East High Schooll for eight seasons before succeeding Joe Moczygemba in January. Moczygemba, who went 9-31 in four seasons, resigned to November to become an athletic coordinator in the Comal ISD. Lepsis compiled a 51-39 record at Wylie East, a Class 5A school in the Dallas area. The Raiders made the playoffs five times under Lepsis, advancing to the third round in 2012 and 2012 and winning a district title in 2015. Lepsis will count on quarterback Zavier Perez, who passed for 1,234 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, to spark an offense that returns wide receiver Callon Farr and running back Seth Haney. Farr was outstanding as a freshman, finishing with 56 receptions for 512 yards. Haney, who averaged nearly five yards a carry, fueled the running game with 717 yards and three TDs. Defensive back Vance McKay headlines a defense that will have to mature quickly before stepping into the heat of District 26-6A competition. Punter Jacob Martinez, the only Canyon player to earn first-team all-district honors last season, is among the returnees.

8. East Central Hornets

East Central junior defensive back Damien Quick, tackling Judson running back Sincere McCormick, has been a varsity starter since his freshman season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Joe Hubbard, 1-19 in two seasons at East Central

2017 records: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in District 27-6A (eighth)

Last playoff appearance: 2015, lost to Stevens 43-6 in 6A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 9/8

Players to watch: LB Mason Alvarado, senior; DL Christion Kaufman, senior; RB Frank Lott, senior; QB Charles Oglesby, junior; DB Damion Quick, junior; DB Evian Thompson, senior; WR Adrian Zapata, senior.

Season opener: at Corpus Christi Ray, Aug. 31, Buccaneer Stadium

District 26-6A opener: vs. San Marcos, Sept. 21, East Central

Outlook: The Hornets have struggled mightily in their first two seasons under coach Joe Hubbard, but with 17 starters back, this could be the year they start climbing out of the cellar. East Central has nowhere to go but up after finishing 0-10 for the first time since 1957. With nine starters back, including quarterback Charles Oglesby, the offense will have the experience to better handle situations in the heat of competition. Oglesby passed for 780 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Running back Frank Lott, who rushed for 638 yards and four TDs, is also back. Wide receiver Adrian had 28 receptions for 280 yards last season, and should step up to be one of Oglesby’s most reliable receivers this year. Junior back Damion Quick had 78 tackles as a sophomore, and is expected to be the leader of the defense. Other first-rate defenders are lineman Christion Kaufman, back Evian Thompson and linebacker Mason Alvarado (63 tackles). The Hornets advanced to the playoffs seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) before finishing 1-9 in 2016. East Central had back-to-back 8-4 seasons in 2011-2012.

© 2018 KENS