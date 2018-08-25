Predicting the District 15-5A / Division II race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Corpus Christi Calallen (1,277): Wildcats coming off another outstanding season.

2. Gregory-Portland (1,419): Wildcats have missed the playoffs the past two years.

3. Alice (1,314): Coyotes back on track after missing playoffs three years in a row.

4. Port Lavaca (1,167): Sandcrabs will be better after missing playoffs last two seasons.

5. Southside (1,564): UIL’s biennial realignment was not kind to the Cardinals

6. Floresville (1,268): Tigers facing big challenge in new district.

7. Somerset (1,179): Bulldogs moving up from Class 4A ranks.

8. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway (1,201): Warriors haven’t made playoffs since 2009.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Calallen running back Alec Brown

Preseason Defensive MVP: Southside DL/LB Gabriel Morris

Here is a breakdown of the three San Antonio-area teams in District 15-5A / Division II:

5. Southside Cardinals

Southside all-district linebacker Michael Rodriguez (24), setting his sights on a McCollum ball carrier, is among eight returning defensive starters for the Cardinals. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Richard Lock, 24-19 in four seasons at Southside

2016 records: 8-3 overall, 5-0 in District 29-5A (first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 28-2 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 4/8

Players to watch: WR/DB Caleb Camarillo, sophomore; WR/DB Chris Camarillo, junior; OL/DL Mark Cervantes, senior; RB/LB Perfecto Doria, senior; QB Alejandro Escamilla, junior; LB Jared Espinoza, senior; DL/LB Gabriel Morris, senior; OL/DL Devin Moyet, senior; TE/LB Michael Rodriguez, senior;

Season opener: vs. Corpus Christi Moody, Aug. 31, Southside Stadium

District 15-5A / Division II opener: vs. Memorial, Sept. 13, Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Outlook: The UIL didn’t do Southside any favors in its biennial realignment, moving the Cardinals into a tougher district that includes state power Corpus Christi Calallen and tradition-rich Gregory-Portland. The Cardinals return only four offensive starters from a team that swept the field in District 29-5A last year, but the defensive unit should be in good shape. Southside has eight starters back, including rugged lineman/linebacker Gabriel Morris, on that side of the ball. Morris finished his junior season with an impressive 14 sacks and 90 tackles, earning All-State honors and getting named District 29-5A Newcomer of the Year. Linebackers Perfecto Doria, Jared Espinoza and Michael Rodriguez will help Morris anchor the defense. Quarterback Alejandro Escamilla, who passed for 1,100 yards last year, is among the returning offensive starters. Devin Moyet and Mark Cervantes, who start on the defensive line, also will play on the offensive line.

6. Floresville Tigers

Floresville quarterback Darian Mayberry, taking a snap against Antonian, was named District 29-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2016. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Andrew Rohrs, 11-11 in two seasons at Floresville

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 4-1in District 29-5A (second)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Alice 44-25 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/3

Players to watch: TE/DL Dominic Davila, sophomore; DL T.J. Gunter, senior; WR/DB Walker Hopkins, junior; QB Darian Mayberry, junior; RB/LB Kane Numera, senior; DL Rolando Pulido, senior; RB/DB Nick Sosa, junior; RB/LB Salih Williams, senior.

Season opener: vs. Veterans Memorial, Aug. 31, Floresville

District 15-5A / Division II opener: vs. Calallen, Sept. 28, Floresville

Outlook: With dual-threat quarterback Darian Mayberry returning, Floresville’s offense should move the ball consistently. Mayberry was solid as a sophomore last year, passing for 831 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 386 yards and eight TDs. Mayberry will lead an offense that returns seven starters, including running backs Kane Numera and Salih Williams. Numera rushed for 744 yards and five TDs last season, and Williams ran for 532 yards and scored 10 TDs rushing and receiving. Walker Hopkins is the leading returning wide receiver. Defensively, Floresville will be led by linemen T.J. Gunter and Rolando Pulido and back Nick Sosa. Gunter had 67 tackles and four sacks last season, Coach Andrew Rohrs wll rely on Gunter, Pulido and Sosa to lead a defensive unit that returns only three starters.

7. Somerset Bulldogs

Somerset coach Sonny Detmer, with grandson Zadock Dinkelmann, who graduated this spring, has compiled a 107-69 record in three different stints totalying 16 seasons with the Bulldogs. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Sonny Detmer, 107-69 in three different stints at Somerset

2017 records: 9-3 overall, 4-1 in District 15-4A / Division I (first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to China Spring 43-35 in 4A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 5-5

Players to watch: RB John Duenes, junior; QB Aleric Gonzalez, sophomore; RB Hunter Hernandez, junior; DB Joseph Hidalgo, junior; DL Christian Patino, senior; OL Sebastian Ramirez, senior; QB Daniel Ramos, senior; WR Ryan Rodriguez, senior; LB Francis Sanchez, senior; DB Andrew Vasquez, senior;

Season opener: vs. Brackenridge, Aug. 31, Alamo Stadium

District 15-5A / Division II opener: vs. Southside, Sept. 28, Somerset

Outlook: Somerset returns five starters each way from a team that reached the second round of the 4A Division I playoffs and finished 9-3. The UIL’s realignment moved the Bulldogs up to Class 5A, where they’ll play in the same district with state power Corpus Christi Calallen and two other schools steeped in football tradition, Alice and Gregory-Portland. One of Detmer’s priorities will be to find a replacement for his grandson, quarterback Zadock Dinkelmann, who graduated this spring. Daniel Ramos is expected to be the new starting QB and will work with closely with running backs John Duenes and Hunter Hernandez (479 yards, 5 TDs). Duenes’ primary target will be wide receiver Michael Rodriguez. The Bulldogs’ defense will be led by linebacker Francis Sanchez, lineman Christian Patino and backs Joseph Hidalgo and Andrew Vasquez. Sanchez had 92 tackles and six sacks last season and Vasquez had three interceptions.

© 2018 KENS