Predicting the District 14-5A / Division I race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Southwest (2,108): UIL’s biennial realignment dropped Dragons from 6A to 5A.

2. Eagle Pass Winn (2,095): Mavericks made the playoffs last year but finished 3-8.

3. Laredo Martin (2,037): Tigers look to improve on last year’s 4-6 finish.

4. Harlandale (1,890): Indians will play much better in second season under coach Albert Torres.

5. Harlan (1,963): Newest high school in Northside ISD playing first varsity season.

6. McCollum (1,636): New coach Matt Uzzell looking to jump-start Cowboys.

7. Southwest Legacy (2,083): Titans playing first varsity season.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Winn quarterback Ethan Johnston

Preseason Defensive MVP: Southwest lineman Marcus Luna

Here is a breakdown of each San Antonio-area team in District 14-5A / Division I:

1. Southwest Dragons

Southwest quarterback Damian Lopez lunges for yardage in the Dragons' 47-35 loss to Los Fresnos in the second round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs last season. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com)

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Matt Elliott, 55-17 in two different stints (2006-09, 2016-17)

2017 records: 9-3 overall, 6-1 in District 29-6A (second)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Los Fresnos 47-35 in 6A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 6/6

Players to watch: OL/DL Christian Adame, senior; OL/DL Cole Friesenhahn, senior; RB/DB Will Herrera, senior; WR/DB Makhi Johnson, junior; QB/DB Damian Lopez, senior; FB/DL Marcus Luna, senior; QB/DB Matthew Luna, junior; WR/DB Rosendo Olague, senior; QB/DB Cade Stott, senior.

Season opener: vs. Roosevelt, Aug. 31, Comalander Stadium

District 14-5A / Division I opener: vs. Southwest Legacy, Sept. 28, Southwest Dragon Stadium

Outlook: When Southwest Legacy, the second high school in the Southwest ISD, opened in 2017, it was a foregone conclusion that Southwest would drop from 6A to 5A. After going 8-4 and 9-3 the past two seasons, the Dragons should continue to add to their victory total this season. Coach Matt Elliott will rely on six starters each way to keep Southwest in the title chase. The Dragons tied Eagle Pass for first in the final District 29-6A standings last year, but they advanced to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed because they lost to the Eagles. Lineman Christian Adame, running back Will Herrera, quarterback Damian Lopez, fullback Marcus Luna and wide receiver Rosendo Olague will be counted on to lead the offense. Adame also will play on the defensive line. Defensive back Cade Stott, who had six interceptions last year, is another leader on defense.

4. Harlandale Indians

Linebacker Julian Ramos, left to right, wide receiver Steven Ruiz and linebacker Noah Alonso will play key roles for a Harlandale team driven to get the Indians back on track after last year's 1-9 season. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Albert Torres, 1-9 in one season at Harlandale

2017 records: 1-9 overall, 1-4 in District 29-5A (fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2015, lost to San Marcos 21-18 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 6/6

Players to watch: DB Sergio Abarca, senior; LB Noah Alonso, senior; DB Bryan Ballesteros, junior; DE Gilbert Gomez, senior; OL Nicholas Munoz, junior; QB Christopher Perez, junior; OL Jeremy Rodriguez, senior; WR Steven Ruiz, senior.

Season opener: vs. Jefferson, Aug. 31, Harlandale Memorial Stadium

District 14-5A / Division I opener: vs. Harlan, Oct. 4, Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Outlook: The Indians struggled in their first season under coach Albert Torres, but a good offseason should help them get back on track. Harlandale ended the season with a 24-21 victory against rival McCollum in the annual Frontier Bowl, avoiding its first 0-10 season in school history. The return of quarterback Christopher Perez, who passed for 1,176 yards and six touchdowns last year, should help an offense that had problems scoring. One of his primary receivers will be Steven Ruiz, who had two TD catches last season. Jeremy Rodriguez is back to help lead the offensive line. Linebacker Noah Alonso, defensive back Sergio Abarca and end Gilbert Gomez are the headliners on defense. Harlandale made the playoffs four years in a row before missing the cut in coach Isaac Martinez’s last season in 2016.

5. Harlan Hawks

Harlan head football coach Eddie Salas will count on junior safety Zane Svoboda and sophomore quarterback Kannon Williams to get the Hawks off to a good start in their first varsity season this year. David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Eddie Salas, first varsity season at Harlan

2017 records: First varsity season

Players to watch: DL/LB Sam Carter, senior; OL Angel Leon, junior; DL Manuel Leon, junior; OL Luis Lopez, junior; S Zane Svoboda, junior; QB Kannon Williams, sophomore.

Season opener: vs. Holmes, Sept. 1, Farris Stadium

District 14-5A / Division I opener: vs. McCollum, Sept. 27, Farris Stadium

Outlook: The newest high school in the Northside ISD, Harlan played a junior-varsity schedule in its first season last year. The Hawks will open their inaugural varsity campaign against Holmes, where coach Eddie Salas headed the program for four seasons before leaving to take the Harlan job last year. Salas will rely on senior defensive lineman/linebacker Sam Carter to provide leadership for the Hawks, whose roster is composed predominantly of underclassmen. Sophomore Kannon Williams showed promise on the JV last year. Angel Leon and Luis Lopez will anchor the offensive line. Lineman Manuel Leon and safety Zane Svoboda will help Carter hold down the fort on defense.

6. McCollum Cowboys

First-year McCollum coach Matt Uzzell, with defensive back Eric Torres, left, and wide receiver Eric Laija faces the challenge of taking over a program mired in the rut of six consecutive losing seasons. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Matt Uzzell, first season at McCollum

2017 records: 0-10 overall, 0-5 in District 29-5A (sixth)

Last playoff appearance: 2015, lost to Kerrville Tivy 63-21 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 8/4

Players to watch: WR Anthony Bononcini, senior; OL Jovanni Cerda, junior; OL Niklas Charo, senior; OL Jaron Gonzalez, senior; OL Xavier Hernandez, senior; WR Eric Leija, senior; LB Jordan Player, junior; QB Ryan Ramirez, sophomore; DB Eric Torres, senior; DT John Trevino, senior;

Season opener: at South San, Aug. 31

District 14-5A / Division I opener: vs. Harlan, Sept. 27, Farris Stadium

First-year McCollum coach Matt Uzzell had been offensive coordinator at Trinity for the past four seasons before returning to his alma mater to in February to take his first head-coaching job. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Outlook: A 1997 McCollum graduate, Matt Uzzell returned to his alma mater in February to succeed Greg Felux as head coach. Uzzell had been offensive coordinator at Trinity the past four seasons. He also has been an assistant coach at Harlandale and Southside. McCollum dropped to 0-10 last year after a 2-8 finish in 2016, and hasn’t had a winning season since going 8-3 in 2011. The Cowboys, who were shut out five times last season, went 7-24 in three seasons under Felux. Quarterback Ryan Ramirez played as a freshman last year, and will have two dependable wide receivers in Anthony Bononcini and Eric Leija. Jovanni Cerda, Jaron Gonzalez, Xavier Hernandez and Niklas Charo are the best of the offensive linemen. Linebacker Jordan Player, defensive back Eric Torres and linemen Jimmy Trevino and John Trevino are the defensive leaders.

7. Southwest Legacy Titans

Southwest Legacy coach John Tarvin, going over the Cowboys' playbook with senior quarterback Adrian Rangel after a workout this week, formerly was defensive coordinator at Southwest. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: John Tarvin, first varsity season at Legacy

2017 records: First varsity season

Players to watch: RB/LB Marcus Cantu, junior; WR/DB Pete Lopez, junior; OL/DL Zach Luna, sophomore; OL/DL Daniel Ornelas, junior; RB/DB Jorge Pineda, sophomore; QB/DB Adrian Rangel, senior.

Season opener: vs. Lanier, Aug. 31, Southwest Dragon Stadium

District 14-5A / Division I opener: vs. Southwest, Sept. 28, Southwest Dragon Stadium

Outlook: Southwest Legacy played a junior-varsity schedule after opening last year. Former Southwest defensive coordinator John Tarvin was hired as the Titans’ first head coach in January 2017. It’s the first head-coaching job for Tarvin, a Medina Valley graduate who has coached since 1991. QB/DB Adrian Rangel, one of a handful of seniors on the Legacy roster, will be counted on to lead the team. The Titans’ nucleus includes linebacker Marcus Cantu, wide receiver/defensive back Pete Lopez and running back/defensive back Jorge Pineda. Cantu led the Legacy JV team in tackles last year. The Titans open district play against favorite Southwest midway through the season.

© 2018 KENS