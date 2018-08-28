Predicting the District 13-5A / Division I race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Wagner (2,147): Thunderbirds eager to spread wings in their new district.

2. Brackenridge (1,782): Eagles raring to go after missing playoffs last season.

3. Sam Houston (1,341): Hurricanes have made the playoffs each of the past five seasons.

4. Veterans Memorial (1,423): Patriots excited about kicking off first varsity season.

5. Highlands (1,915): Owls lost key offensive players to graduation, but seven back on defense.

6. Edison (1,769): Golden Bears slipped to 5-5 last year after finishing 7-3 in 2016.

7. Jefferson (1,871): Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since finishing 6-5 in 2009.

8. Lanier (1,907): Don Gatian starting his 21st season as the Voks’ head coach.

9. Burbank (1,349): Bulldogs’ playoff season last year was only its third since 1978.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Wagner quarterback Tobias Weaver

Preseason Defensive MVP: Sam Houston linebacker Maverick Gurisko

Here is a breakdown of each team in District 13-5A / Division I:

1. Wagner Thunderbirds

Quarterback Tobias Weaver, left to right, free safety Kavon Barnes, cornerback Javon Barnes and linebacker Maximum Arellano are among 15 returning starters on the Wagner roster. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Charles Bruce, 13-37 in five seasons at Wagner

2017 records: 4-6 overall, 1-6 in 27-6A (seventh)

Last playoff appearance: 2012, lost to Madison 37-21 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/8

Players to watch: CB Javon Barnes, senior; FS Kavon Barnes, senior; DB Charles Bethany, junior; RB L.J. Butler, sophomore; DL Cabron Clay, junior; WR Josh Cobbs, junior; QB Tobias Weaver, senior.

Season opener: vs. Laredo United South, Aug. 31, Rutledge Stadium

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Sam Houston, Sept. 15, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: After playing in the same district with powerhouses Judson, Smithson Valley and Steele the past six seasons, Wagner dropped to the UIL’s second-largest classification with this year’s realignment. The Thunderbirds landed in a district composed predominantly of SAISD schools. Wagner finished 4-6 for the second year in a row last season and hasn’t had a winning campaign since 2012, the last time it made the playoffs. The return of 15 starters, including talented quarterback Tobias Weaver, makes the Thunderbirds the odds-on district favorites. Weaver, the district’s preseason offensive MVP, rushed for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns and passed for 599 yards and four TDs last year. R.J. Butler rushed for 560 yards and six TDs as a freshman, and wide receiver Josh Cobbs had 21 catches for 356 yards and three scores. Safety Kavon Barnes and cornerbacks Javon Barnes and Charles Bethany will lead the defense.

2. Brackenridge Eagles

Brackenridge linebacker Isaac Anaya, setting his sights on Kennedy quarterback Angel Sanchez last year, is among five returning defensive starters on the Eagles' roster. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Willie Hall, 130-115 in 23 seasons at Brackenridge

2017 records: 5-5 overall, 4-4 in District 28-5A (three-way tie for fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Richmond Foster 72-12 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 6/5

Players to watch: DL/LB Isaac Anaya, senior; RB/DB Justin Cabrera, junior; RB Carlos Camargo, sophomore; OL Diego Cornejo, junior; RB/DB Edison Ortiz, senior; WR/DB Michael Puente, junior; TE Jade Rios, junior; RB A.J. Talamantes, junior; DL/LB Isaiah Wallace, senior.

Season opener: vs. Somerset, Aug. 31, Alamo Stadium

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Jefferson, Sept. 14, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: Brackenridge will advance to the playoffs after missing the postseason two of the past three years. The Eagles made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons before missing the cut in 2015. Eleven starters, six on offense and five on defense, return from a team that lost a 34-33 thriller to District 28-5A champion Memorial last year. Brack beat runner-up Sam Houston (34-20) and lost close games to the district’s two other playoff teams, Highlands (30-28) and Burbank (24-21). Isaac Anaya and Isaiah Wallace, both of whom can play on the line or at linebacker, will lead the defense. Justin Cabrera, Edison Ortiz and A.J. Talamantes will compete for playing time at running back, and Diego Cornejo will anchor the offensive line. TE Jade Rios and wide receiver/defensive back Michael Puente lead a strong junior class. Brack coach Willie Hall is the longest-tenured head coach at one school in the San Antonio ISD.

3. Sam Houston Hurricanes

Sam Houston running back Brandon Adams, running for yardage against Holmes in a nondistrict last season, rushed for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Melton Schultz, 12-10 in two seasons at Sam Houston

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 5-3 in District 28-5A (two-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Rosenberg Terry 32-8 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 6/6

Players to watch: RB/SB Brandon Adams, senior; RB/LB Darian Anderson, junior; QB Austen Ashworth, senior; RB Raymond Citizen, junior; DE/LB Darious Dillard, senior; LB Brandon Gurisko, senior; DB Lamar Miller, junior; DB Latrevious Reed, junior; RB Razion Reese, sophomore; LB Tyrell Wright, junior;

Season opener: vs. at Fredericksburg, Aug. 31

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Wagner, Sept. 15, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: The marquee player on the Sam Houston roster is senior linebacker Maverick Gurisko, the district’s preseason defensive MVP. Gurisko had 111 tackles and one interception last year. Senior end/linebacker Darious Dillard also was outstanding, finishing with 11 sacks. The Hurricanes made the playoffs despite starting 14 sophomores, including talented defensive backs Lamar Miller and Latrevious Reed (three interceptions), linebacker Tyrell Wright and RB/LB Darian Anderson. The offense should be in good hands with senior quarterback Austen Ashworth, who passed for 1,491 yards and 14 touchdowns. RB/SB Brandon Adams, who started for more than half of the season, gives coach Melton Schultz another option after rushing for 801 yards and 11 TDs last season. Arguably the best athlete on the team, Raymond Citizen will play several positions, Schultz said.

4. Veterans Memorial Patriots

Veterans Memorial coach Richard Mendoza will rely on center Joshua Walker, left to right, quarterback Joseph Richardson and linebacker Jadin Sommers to lead the Patriots in their first varsity season this year. Photo by David Flores/ KENS5.com

Coach: Richard Mendoza, first season at Memorial

2017 records: First varsity season

Players to watch: QB Isaac Barrera, junior; LB Omari Frazier, junior; DL Dresden McIver, junior; WR Lauro Mendoza, senior; RB Imari Motley, senior; LB Jadin Sommers, junior; LB Ryu Williams, junior; WR/DB Simeon Woodard, junior.

Season opener: at Floresville, Aug. 31

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Lanier, Sept. 14, Rutledge Stadium

Outlook: That the Patriots are expected to make the playoffs in their first varsity season shouldn’t be too surprising. Although it has a roster filled predominantly by underclassmen, Memorial has some good, young talent on campus. The Patriots went 8-2 playing a junior-varsity schedule last year. Senior wide receiver Lauro Mendoza and running back Imari Motley will be counted on to provide leadership. The top hands on defense should be linebackers Omari Frazier, Jadin Sommers and Ryu Williams, all juniors. Veterans is the third high school in the Judson ISD. The Patriots are coached by former Judson High School player Richard Mendoza, who also was an assistant coach at his alma mater. He was offensive coordinator at Judson sister school Wagner before getting hired as head coach at Veterans Memorial.

5. Highlands Owls

Highlands wide receiver Dre'chan Moody is one of only two returining offensive starters for the Owls, who finished 7-4 for the third consecutive seaso last year. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

David Gast

Coach: Hank Willis, 7-4 in one season at Highlands

2017 records: 7-4 overall, 5-3 in District 28-5A (two-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Angleton 79-14 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 2/2

Players to watch: DB Jerry Aragon, senior; RB Nigel Cervantes, junior; DB Jerry Flores, senior; WR Dre’Chan Moody, senior; HB Adrian Rodriguez, senior; LB John Stevenson, junior; LB Christian Urbina, senior; DB Isaiah Williams, junior.

Season opener: vs. Corpus Christi Miller, Aug. 30, Alamo Stadium

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Jefferson, Sept. 20, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: Highlands made the playoffs and finished 7-4 for the third year in a row in its first season under coach Hank Willis. The Owls return only two starters each way, and must replace prolific quarterback Joseph Palofos (1,917 yards, 22 touchdowns) and running back Rene Palomino (1,620 yards, 18 TDs). But wide receiver Dre’chan Moody, who caught 54 passes for 729 yards and six TDs last year, is back to make big plays. Nigel Cervantes will start at running back. He rushed for 195 yards and two TDs in spot duty as a sophomore last season. The defense will be paced by backs Rudy Aragon, Jerry Flores (four interceptions), and Isaiah Williams. John Stevenson and Christian Urbina, who each had four sacks, are the best of the Highlands linebackers. Stevenson finished last season with 79 tackles and Urbina had 72. While the Owls will be inexperienced this season, a playoff berth is not out of the question.

6. Edison Golden Bears

The Edison Golden Bears return 11 starters from a 4-6 team that beat district runner-up Sam Houston and fourth-place playoff qualifier Burbank last season. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Jesse Monreal, 4-6 in one season at Edison

2017 records: 4-6 overall, 4-4 in District 28-5A (three-way tie for fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2014, lost to Boerne Champion 57-14 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 5/6

Players to watch: QB/WR/LB Kevin Cardoza, senior; OL Joshua Cortez, junior; DL Santiago Cubas, senior; WR Jamont McClain, senior; LB Jose Prudente, senior.

Season opener: at Pleasanton, Aug. 31

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Burbank, Sept. 13, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: Although the Golden Bears finished below .500 overall last year, they broke even in district play in their first season under coach Jesse Monreal. Edison got its licks in, beating district runner-up Sam Houston (14-12) and Burbank (23-20), which also made the playoffs. The Bears’ grit reflected the personality of Monreal, who was Edison’s defensive coordinator for five seasons before getting promoted when Albert Torres resigned to become head coach at Harlandale. The best offensive player on the Golden Bears’ roster is wide receiver Jamont McClain, who caught 37 passes for 635 yards and eight touchdowns. Cardoza is one of the best athletes on the team and will play several positions, including quarterback, on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Joshua Cortez will anchor an offensive line that will lack experience. Edison is seeking its first playoff berth since 2014.

7. Jefferson Mustangs

The Jefferson defense, making a stop against the Edison Golden Bears, returns nine starters from a team that went 4-6 overall and 4-4 in District 28-5A last year, finishing in a three-way for fifth. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Edward Cardenas, 6-14 in two seasons at Jefferson

2017 records: 4-6 overall, 4-4 in District 28-5A (three-way tie for fifth)

Last playoff appearance: 2012, lost to Kerrville Tivy 63-28 in 4A Division II bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 4/9

Players to watch: TE Arturo Calvillo, senior; RB/DB Micah Garcia, senior; DB Itler Mbula, sophomore; DB Isaac Gonzalez, junior; QB David Perez, senior; LB Jeremy Ruiz, junior; DL Jonathan Santacruz, senior; OL Jose Verdinez, senior.

Season opener: vs. Harlandale, Aug. 31, Harlandale Memorial Stadium

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Brackenridge, Sept. 14, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: Jefferson was in the thick of the playoff race last season, but fell short of the postseason for the fifth year in a row. The Mustangs made the playoffs for five consecutive seasons before starting their slide in 2013, and haven’t finished with a winning record since going 6-5 in 2009. Jeff will pin its hopes on a stout defense that returns nine starters, including backs Micah Garcia and Itler Mbula. Garcia had five interceptions last year and Mbula made the all-district team as a freshman. Back Isaac Gonzalez, linebacker Jeremy Ruiz and lineman Jonathan Santacruz are also leaders on defense. Gonzalez had 60 tackles and two interceptions. With only four starters back, the offense will have to grow up in a hurry. Besides being a standout in the secondary, Garcia will double as a running back. David Perez has the inside track on the starting spot at quarterback. Tight end Arturo Cavillo also will get plenty of playing time.

8. Lanier Voks

Lanier senior running back Christian Cervantes, who rushed for 715 yards and seven touchdowns last year, return seven offensive starters from a team that finished 1-9. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

Coach: Don Gatian, 103-109 in 20 seasons at Lanier

2017 records: 1-9 overall, 1-7 in District 28-5A (eighth)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Angleton 73-0 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/10

Players to watch: DB Oscar Carrion, senior; RB Christian Cervantes, senior; DL John Davila, senior; WR Joel De La Rosa, senior; DL Cesar Flores, senior; RB/LB Fabian Maciel, sophomore; OL/DL Xavier Morris, senior; OL Christopher Muniz, senior; OL Jacob Reyes, junior; LB Arturo Rivera, senior; LB Ozzy Torres, senior;

Season opener: at Southwest Legacy, Aug. 31

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Veterans Memorial, Sept. 14, Rutledge Stadium

Outlook: The Voks are coming off their worst season since 1996. What made last year’s precipitous drop-off so surprising was that the Voks made the playoffs as a co-champion in 2016 and finished 7-4. But with 17 starters back, including 10 on defense, Lanier should get back on track this season. The standouts on the defensive unit are linebackers Arturo Rivera and Ozzy Torres, both of whom are beginning their fourth season as starters. Other defensive veterans are linemen John Davila, Cesar Flores (three sacks) and Xavier Morris, linebacker Fabian Maciel and Oscar Carrion in the secondary. Carrion and Maciel started as a freshmen. Running back Christian Cervantes, who rushed for 715 yards and seven touchdowns last year, is back to lead the offense. A three-year starter, Christopher Muniz will anchor the offensive line. Wide receiver Joel De La Rose had 29 receptions for 460 yards and five TDs last season.

9. Burbank Bulldogs

Burbank quarterback Julian Basaldua passed for 1,439 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, helping the Bulldogs make the playoffs and finish with five wins for the first time since 2014. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Phil Barron, first season at Burbank

2017 records: 5-6 overall, 5-3 in District 28-5A (two-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2013, lost to Kerrville Tivy 58-6 in 4A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): N/A

Players to watch: WR Marcus Bolden, senior; K Carlos Martinez, senior; TE Aaron Trevino, senior; P Elian Valdez, senior.

Season opener: at Pearsall, Aug. 31

District 13-5A / Division I opener: vs. Edison, Sept. 13, Alamo Stadium

Outlook: Offensive coordinator Phil Barron was promoted to head coach in May to succeed Mark Perez, who resigned after going 14-48 in six seasons. The Bulldogs finished under .500 for the eighth time in the past nine seasons, but they earned their first playoff berth since 2013. Burbank has advanced to the postseason only three times since finishing 10-1 in 1978. The headliners on the Bulldogs’ offense are tight end Aaron Trevino and wide receiver Marcus Bolden, both all-district picks last year. Quarterback Julian Basaldua, who passed for 1,439 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, also returns. Burbank’s kicking game should be in good shape. Punter Elian Valdez was a first-team all-district pick last season and kicker Carlos Martinez made the second team. The Bulldogs won five games last year for the first time since finishing 5-5 in 2014.

