Predicting the District 12-5A / Division I race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Dripping Springs (1,871): Tigers coming off their first undefeated regular season.

2. Austin LBJ (1,989): Jahmal Fenner succeeding the late Andrew Jackson as head coach.

3. Austin McCallum (1,764): Knights reached state semifinals last year, finished 14-1.

4. Seguin (2,064): Matadors poised to make playoffs for first time since 2006.

5. Austin Reagan (1,262): Raiders eager to get back in the postseason after a one-year absence.

6. Austin Crockett (1,484): Cougars made playoffs last season but finished 3-8.

7. Austin Lanier (1,695): Vikings haven’t had a winning season since 2004.

8. Austin Travis (1,412): Rebels have finished 1-9 two of the past three seasons.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Seguin wide receiver/tight end Hayden Haas

Preseason Defensive MVP: McCallum free safety Gabe Williams

Here is a breakdown on Seguin, the only San Antonio-area team in District 12-5A / Division I:

4. Seguin Matadors

Seguin returns eight defensive starters, including the all-district trio of end Chance Brewster, linebacker Kyle Kolbe and back Deryn Taylor, from a team that finished 2-8. Photo by Dave Gast (davidgastphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVE_GAST

Coach: Travis Bush, 4-16 in two seasons at Seguin

2017 records: 2-8 overall, 1-6 in District 26-5A (three-way tie for eighth)

Last playoff appearance: 2006, lost to Reagan 34-27 in 5A Division I bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 7/8

Players to watch: OL Josh Avalos, sophomore; WR/RB Jacob Berkley, senior; DE Chance Brewster, junior; QB Anthony Gonzalez, senior; WR/TE Hayden Haas, senior; LB Kyle Kolbe, senior; QB Jhalen Mickles, junior; RB/LB Darien Shannon, senior; CB Dorien Shannon, senior; DB Deryn Taylor, senior.

Season opener: vs. Antonian, Aug. 31, Seguin

District 12-5A / Division I opener: vs. Austin Reagan, Sept. 21, Seguin

Outlook: Seguin caught a break in this year’s UIL realignment, leaving a district with such consistent winners as Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion and Kerrville Tivy. The Matadors are still in the same district with Dripping Springs, which ran the table in 26-5A last year, but their other six opponents hail from the Austin ISD. Seguin has gone 2-8 in each of its first two seasons under coach Travis Bush, a former assistant coach at UTSA. The return of 15 starters and talent at key positions should be enough to put the Matadors in the playoffs this season. Quarterbacks Anthony Gonzalez and Jhalen Mickles are back, and will have plenty of help from wide receiver/tight end Hayden Haas and multi-talented WB/RB Jacob Berkley. Gonzalez passed for 1,651 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Mickles threw for 910 yards and six TDs. Haas was outstanding as a junior, finishing with 54 receptions for 1,055 yards and 12 TDs. Berkley will move to running back after finishing with 440 yards receiving and four scores last year. The defense will be led by the all-district trio of end Chance Brewster, linebacker Kyle Kolbe and back Deryn Taylor. Twins Darien Shannon and Dorien Shannon are two other good defensive players. Darien plays linebacker and Dorien is a cornerback.

© 2018 KENS