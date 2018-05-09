SAN ANTONIO — “I always like keeping a positive attitude when chaos is coming in," Wagner senior Noe Diaz said.

In the middle of all the calamity lies a calming force. Diaz is not only the center for Wagner’s football team on the field, but he’s also the heart of that locker room.

“Well, he does an outstanding job, controlling be offensive line. He’s our center, so he has to be heads up every play," head coach Charles Bruce said.

Wagner's offensive line coach Jason Starin added, “Kids can follow a bad example, but when you have a great kid and a great example like Noe, it just helps the entire team.”

Actions always speak louder than words.

“An example of unselfishness...he broke his hand last year, but he hurt his hand in the Madison scrimmage, and instead of choosing to sit out for a couple of weeks, he casted it up," Starin said. "He’s a right-handed kid that, in the scrimmage, played one-handed and snapped with his left hand.”

Diaz said, “Whenever we’re fighting adversity, I like to take it in a positive way and say we can do this and we will continue forward instead of 'oh this is too hard let’s quit now.'”

After his playing days are done, Diaz says he wants to serve others, which is exactly what he’s doing in the present.

“I want to be known as a positive role model that helps people out," Diaz said.

The impact also extends beyond his teammates.

“I have a son coming in October, it will be my first son, and I hope he’s a little more Noe than he is me sometimes," Starin said.

