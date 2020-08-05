SAN ANTONIO — One of the most coveted quarterbacks remaining in the Class of 2021 is right in our backyard with Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley. Before his junior season, he only had three Division I offers (Louisiana-Lafayette, Houston, and Sam Houston State) and now, he is up to 32 and counting.

“Oh gosh, it’s just a blessing. It’s really unreal," Coley said over Zoom. "I’ve worked since four years old for this and just to see it unfold it’s really a blessing. It’s hard to put into words.”

Coley was planning to announce his college commitment on May 5, but after careful consideration, he still needs more time.

“Part of my checklist is just a school I can see myself living at for 4-5 years," Coley explained. "A school that has its staff together. (A school) that’s not only going to build me as a football player but an athlete as a student. Build me spiritually with my relationship with Christ.”

Coley started his career at Brennan High School before heading to Judson High School entering his sophomore season. Right before his junior campaign though, he made his last transfer to Cornerstone Christian where he earned the starting quarterback job.

“You always bet on yourself regardless of the situation," Coley said. "Your attitude and how you work for something determines it all because a lot of people are always going to have something to say, but you just have to put your head down and go to work and my mom’s told me that since day one.”

Coley is fine remaining perfectly patient while he makes his collegiate decision, but whatever school gets him is going to be pretty happy with the signal-caller coming in.

“I’m the hardest working individual you’ll ever meet. You know, I just really want to do big things and once I make it in life I want to give back to the city."

RELATED: HS coaches welcome UIL move to give them more time to work with athletes this summer

RELATED: Former Brandeis QB Jordan Battles all in as Judson Rocket after transferring in February

RELATED: San Antonio's Priest Holmes defied odds after being overlooked in NFL Draft 23 years ago