Churchill Chargers leading by example | Spirit Squad

The Chargers cheerleaders take their role as leaders seriously, as they motivate their community to be great.

SAN ANTONIO — The Chargers take the term "cheerleader" seriously. One of their goals as a team is to lead by example.

"Encouragement is important to Churchill high school that way everyone feels like they are involved together, and everyone has a roll and feels like Churchill is a whole community at one," said Haley Henthorne, Churchill senior co-captain.

A whole community that begins in the hallways and spreads outside of the school walls.

"On game days when we have pep rallies, we try to get a lot of the athletes to come out and encourage the student body and I think throughout the day that encouragement transcends throughout the student body," said Ashley Robinson, Churchill junior co-captain.

"We like to do a lot of elementary school visits and I think it gets the kids excited, they get to see the cheerleaders and then they go home and tell their parents that they saw the cheerleaders," added Jiselle Maldonado, Churchill junior co-captain.

Creating a great school atmosphere for the student body is important. Positivity inside the classroom will carry once the final bell rings.

"Some people that are usually not involved or aren't in band or athletics, would tell me, 'You picked me for the pep rally today, it was so exciting, thank you, I had so much fun,'" Henthorne said.

"You don't want a school that is full of negativity and no one wants to be there, (where they're saying), 'I want to go home, I don't like it here, these kids are mean.' You just want to be nice to everyone and see everyone come to school excited and ready to learn," said Maldonado.