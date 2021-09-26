Brandeis Broncos cheerleaders talk community engagement | Spirit Squad

Here's why Brandeis has been named KENS 5's Spirit Squad of the week.

SAN ANTONIO — The squad is more than just a group of cheerleaders at Brandeis... but leaders for their peers and community.

"I think we can go out and make the community around us better by going out and supporting other teams, not only when we are cheerleaders, but even on the weekends," said Sanaa Johnson, Brandis Senior Varsity Captain.

Brandeis culture is a huge part of Bronco nation and a lifestyle that is encouraged on and off campus.

"It reflects a lot on the individuals that we are and the type of team that we are when we show up to community service events," said Iliana Singh, Brandeis Senior Varsity Co-Captain.

The Broncos also physically help the community where it's needed.

"Or even by helping out the community by picking up trash, or going to the food bank or diaper bank and giving our time to them," said Johnson.

The team wanting to leave a legacy behind for their school and district.

"It reflects the type of people that we are and and know that we are always involved in our community, and make our peers around us better people," said Singh.

"I just think it is really important for us to have something to hold onto in the future and for future generations," said Johnson.