Physicality is of the utmost importance in football, but do not neglect another element.

“Well, our coaches like to say you have to be smart," Brackenridge running back Edson Ortiz said.

The Eagles senior has 545 yards with four touchdowns in just 52 carries, simply eye-popping numbers. But it's not all about athleticism.

“Whatever his craft is, I believe he studies it and pays attention where the holes, the block, can scheme," head coach Willie Hall said.

“You've got to know not only your position but you've got to know what’s going on around you, being able to read defenses," Ortiz added.

Ortiz isn't just a football player but a soccer player too. And a lifelong Eagle Scout. And an SAISD student-athlete leader. Not too mention he’s a Harvard Book award recipient with a 4.1 GPA.

“In my free time, it’s kind of difficult to have free time," Ortiz said.

Ortiz is as impressive off the field as he is on the field, which catches the attention of teammates.

“You know, he represents the whole community and school with what he does around here," said Coach Hall, who's in his 24th year as a head coach.

That parlays perfectly into his aspirations to pursue a civil engineering degree at Texas A&M.

“Engineering is helping people solve problems, so I think that’s a great thing to do. It’s a great thing to do in your community," Ortiz said.

The running back is great at the physical and mental parts of the game but it is the emotional element that keeps him around.

“It’s a feeling. It’s the love of competition," Ortiz said. "Get hyped up with your friends. Be a part of a team that competes at a very high level."

© 2018 KENS