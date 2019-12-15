COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A historic season came to an end for Boerne-Champion as the Chargers lost at Kyle Field in College Station, 55-21, to Fort Bend Marshall.

"I mean, they're 13-2 going the furthest we've gone in (Boerne ISD) history. Now the young guys have the blueprint and know what it takes," Chargers head coach Keith Kaiser said.

Boerne-Champion looked a bit rattled playing in its first-ever state semifinal game. The Chargers turned the ball over on three straight possessions, resulting in 20 points for the Buffaloes. The team rattled off 27 unanswered points before the Chargers got on the board with a Tamari Jenkins touchdown. Marshall just poured it on after that, entering the break leading 48-7.

If you're an optimist, Boerne-Champion won the second half 14-7, which says a lot about the makeup of this team.

"Yeah, we came out a little sloppy. Thought it was a closer game. Things could have gone different, but that's football," senior quarterback Luke Boyers said. "We came out after halftime, put up a good fight and never quit."

The 2019 Chargers football team will be talked about for quite some time in the town of Boerne.

(Watch out for some of these guys on the baseball diamond in the spring).

