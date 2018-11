SAN ANTONIO — The Brandeis Broncos have put themselves in healthy position after two rounds of playoff action.

The team has won six straight dating back to the regular season, averaging 46 points per game in that stretch. The play of sophomore quarterback Jordan Battles is one of the huge reasons why.

He can’t even drive a car, but Battles is running the Broncos offense to perfection these days. Watch the above video for more from Vinnie Vinzetta.

