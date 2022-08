Elsewhere in 6A, Stevens hung on to beat Churchill 3-2 at Paul Taylor Gym.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The O’Connor Panthers are not messing around in 2022.

One week after sweeping defending state champion Brandeis, the Panthers swept a competitive Reagan squad (25-17, 25-18, 25-19) in a Tuesday night showdown between city 6A favorites.

Led by 2021 All-District selection Kelli Fording, the Panthers put away the Rattlers in another statement victory at Northside Gym.