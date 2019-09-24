SAN ANTONIO — In the end, the highly anticipated Judson-Steele District 26-6A opener on Friday more than lived up to its top billing.

Judson and Steele were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the KENS5.com area rankings heading into the clash. After the show the Rockets and Knights put on, you would have a difficult time convincing anyone who saw the game that Judson and Steele aren't the two best teams in the San Antonio area.

The teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns in 13 second-half possessions. To add to the drama, each team made a critical fourth-down stop on successive possessions in the fourth quarter.

Judson quarterback Mike Chandler scored on a 5-yard run with 56 seconds left to lift the Rockets to a 51-48 victory at Lehnoff Stadium.

But, really, the outcome wasn't determined until Steele quarterback Wyatt Begeal’s last pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-eight play from the Knights’ 44 with 10 seconds left.

The Rockets solidified their spot atop the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings with the victory, but Steele was so impressive in defeat that it remained at No. 3.

No. 2 Brandeis (4-0) plays No. 4 Brennan (4-0) on Friday night at Farris Stadium in this week's marquee matchup. Both teams are 3-0 in 28-6A.

In another key game featuring ranked teams, No. 3 Steele (3-1) takes on No. 7 Clemens (3-1) in their annual Battle of 3009.

Brennan, which is playing in only its 10th varsity season, is 4-0 against Brandeis. The Bears beat the Broncos 27-20 last year. Friday's game is expected to draw a large crowd and be one of the best of the season.

Wagner moved up a spot to No. 1 in the Sub-6A rankings after No. 3 Kerrville Tivy edged top-ranked Boerne Champion 24-19 in their district opener.

In the only Sub-6A game featuring ranked teams this week, No. 5 Veterans Memorial (3-1, 2-0) meets No. 9 Brackenridge (3-1, 2-0) in a District 13-5A Division I matchup on Thursday at Alamo Stadium.

The top five in the 6A rankings – Judson, Brandeis, Steele, Clemens and O'Connor – remained the same as last week. Roosevelt, Clemens and New Braunfels, ranked seventh through ninth, respectively, last week, moved up a spot after No. 6 Smithson Valley lost to Clemens.

Smithson Valley slipped to No. 9 and Johnson (2-2, 1-0) moved into the rankings at No. 10. The Jaguars beat Reagan, last week's No. 10 team, 38-31 in their 27-6A opener.

Burbank, No. 9 in the Sub-6A rankings, dropped out after losing to Brack and Navarro (4-0) made the top 10 for the first time this season.

People were still talking about the Judson-Steele game Monday.

Rodney Williams, who is in his first season as Judson head coach, had plenty of good things to say about Steele after Friday's game.

"They played very good offensive football tonight," Williams said. "Their defense really played well, too, but it's just that with our kids, we have so many weapons on offense. Who are you going to pick to take out?

"I just think Steele is good enough to go all the way to the state-championship game. You hate to say that you're biased toward your hometown team, but I know (Austin) Westlake can't do what we do. Westlake has been their nemesis, but I think Steele would be good against them."

Westlake beat the Knights 28-14 in the 2017 state quarterfinals, and rolled to a 26-0 victory against Brandeis in the same round last year. The Broncos defeated Steele 31-16 in the second round last season.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson captains Tamorique McBrewer, left to right, Dajuan Carmichael and Treylin Payne honored Bryce Wisdom, a former teammate who had to quit football after being diagnosed with kidney cancer last spring, before the game against Steele last Friday night.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (4-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Steele 51-48

The skinny: Judson QB Mike Chandler II scored the winning touchdown with 56 seconds left in the back-and-forth district opener for both teams.

This week: vs. San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Brandeis (4-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Clark 42-7

The skinny: The competition goes up substantially for the Broncos this week.

This week: vs. No. 4 Brennan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Steele (3-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Judson 51-48

The skinny: The Knights can't afford to have a letdown against rival Clemens in their annual Battle of 3009.

This week: vs. No. 7 Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Brennan (4-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Taft 29-10

The skinny: Brennan outgained Taft 387-185 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 2 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. O’Connor (3-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Jay 23-12

The skinny: O’Connor improved to 3-0 in district, keeping pace with Brandeis and Brennan.

This week: vs. Taft, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

6. Roosevelt (4-0)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 27-16

The skinny: Roosevelt junior running back Rashad Owens rushed for 171 yards and three TDs, and junior quarterback Dewayne Coleman hit 10 of 11 passes for 130 yards

This week: vs. Madison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

7. Clemens (3-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 15-7

The skinny: Big road win for the Buffaloes in their district opener.

This week: vs. No. 3 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m, Lehnhoff Stadium

8. New Braunfels (4-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 47-21

The skinny: Quarterback Peyton Driggers carried the Unicorns, completing 13 of 19 passes for 320 yards and two TDs and rushing for 121 yards and four TDs.

This week: at East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Smithson Valley (2-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Clemens 15-7

The skinny: Rangers lost to the Buffaloes for the third year in a row.

This week: at New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Johnson (2-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Reagan 38-31

The skinny: Running back Justin Rodriguez rushed for 248 yards and two TDs on 34 carries, and quarterback Ty Reasonor ran for 134 yards and three TDs on only seven attempts.

This week: vs. LEE, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

Dropping out of rankings: No. 10 Reagan (1-3)

Entering rankings: No. 10 Johnson (2-2)

SUB -6A AREA RANKINGS

Charles Bruce, who is in his seventh season as Wagner head coach, guided the Thunderbirds to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals and 13-2 finish last year.

David Flores / KENS5.com

1. Wagner (3-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Lanier 35-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds held Lanier to 53 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. Edison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (3-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Boerne Champion 24-19

The skinny: Antlers beat Chargers despite getting outgained 409-368.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

3. Boerne Champion (3-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Lost to Kerrville Tivy 24-19

The skinny: Senior quarterback Luke Boyers had 204 yards of total offense, threw for one TD and ran for another score.

This week: vs. Medina Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

4. Harlan (4-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Del Rio 28-21

The skinny: Harlan junior quarterback Kannon Williams completed 10 of 17 passes for 222 yards and three TDs.

This week: vs. McCollum, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (3-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Edison 59-0

The skinny: Patriots outgained Golden Bears 494-27 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 9 Brackenridge, Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

6. Antonian (4-0)

District: TAPPS / Division I / District 3

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 19-14

The skinny: Apaches came from behind to beat the Knights on a 34-yard pass from Khalil Warfield to Devin Grant with 39 seconds left.

This week: at Beeville, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Southside (3-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Cardinals will have had two weeks to prepare for their district opener.

This week: vs. Somerset, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside ISD Stadium

8. Boerne (3-0)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Game against Harlandale canceled because of inclement weather.

This week: at Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Brackenridge (3-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Burbank 28-13

The skinny: Eagles outgained Burbank 356-131 on the ground, averaging 8.68 yards per attempt.

This week: vs. No. 5 Veterans Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

10. Navarro (4-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated La Grange 55-22

The skinny: Euler Deleon and Jean Sims rushed for 142 and 121 yards, respectively, and two touchdowns each for the Panthers.

This week: vs. Giddings, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

Dropping out of rankings: No. 9 Burbank (3-1)

Entering rankings: No. 10 Navarro (4-0)