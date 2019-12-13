SAN ANTONIO — For one year, the Wagner Thunderbirds have yearned to return to the state semifinals and take care of unfinished business.

"We were in it until the last three minutes," senior defensive end DeMarcus Hendricks said this week, recalling Wagner's 41-24 loss to Alvin Shadow Creek last year at NRG Stadium in Houston. "Then it got away from us."

Trailing 27-24, the Thunderbirds lost what chance they had of at least forcing overtime when Omar Guevara's 36-yard field-goal attempt fell short and Shadow Creek safety returned the kick 100 yards for a touchdown with 2:37 left.

The Sharks scored another TD with 1:55 left, icing the game and ending Wagner's historic season.

"It was a tough way to lose," Hendricks said.

Wagner (13-1) gets another shot at Shadow Creek (14-0) in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alamo Stadium.

The winner advances to next week's state final against the survivor of the Denton Ryan-Frisco Lone Star semifinal. Ryan (14-0) and Lone Star (14-0) meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Stadium in Allen.

Two other San Antonio-area teams, Boerne Champion and Falls City, are within one victory of reaching the state finals.

Champion (13-1) plays Fort Bend Marshall (13-1) in the 5A Division II state semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

Falls City (13-1) takes on Mart (11-3) in the 2A Division II state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield in Pflugerville. Mart is the defending state champion.

Wagner dominated last year's game against Shadow Creek statistically, outgaining the Sharks 395-226 in total offensive yardage and finishing with a 22-9 edge in first downs. Wagner also came out on top in total plays (73-34) and time of possession (35:09-12:51).

The Thunderbirds led 17-7 in the third quarter before getting outscored 34-7 the rest of the way.

"We just didn't finish," Wagner coach Charles Bruce said this week. "That's what we've talked about all season – finish."

Bruce even had the team's mantra for the season – Finish 3:00 – painted on the sidewalk just outside the gate to the Thunderbirds' practice field.

Wagner senior wide receiver Josh Cobbs, making a catch against S.A. Vets Memorial, has 27 receptions for 657 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Photo by Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

"We came up short last year because of that missed field goal, but that won't happen this year," senior slotback Joerell Brown said. "We've just got to keep executing and play our game."

Hendricks, Brown and two other seniors, wide receiver Josh Cobbs and cornerback Avante Stevens, all started as sophomores in 2017, when Wagner competed in Class 6A. The Thunderbirds finished 4-6 overall and 1-6 in a district that included powerhouse programs Judson, Steele, Smithson Valley and Clemens.

Wagner dropped to 5A Division I with the UIL's biennial realignment in 2018 and had its best season since opening in 2005, finishing 13-2 and reaching the state semifinals for the first time.

"This is our last year as seniors, so we're just trying to make the best of it," Brown said. "We're going out there and working hard, and doing the best that we can."

Wagner is expected to move back up to 6A when the University Interscholastic League announces its realignment for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years in February.

The Thunderbirds earned a berth in the state semifinals with a 74-14 rout Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the Region IV-5A Division II final last Friday in Corpus Christi. Shadow Creek rolled to a 59-16 blowout of Manor in the Region III title game on Saturday.

Wagner senior slotback Joerell Brown scores one of his three touchdowns against S.A. Veterans Memorial in the Thunderbirds' 46-30 win over the Patriots on Nov. 1.

Photo by Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

"We're trying to treat it like any other game but, of course, losing to them last year, it just makes it so much sweeter being able to play the same team we played last year," Cobbs said. "We're excited about playing against that level of talent. They've got a really good team and really good coaching."

Cobbs said the Thunderbirds are excited about playing the Sharks at Alamo Stadium, which has been like a home away from home for Wagner the last two seasons. The Thunderbirds have played district games against San Antonio ISD teams at the venerable "Rockpile" since they dropped to 5A.

"Being able to play at Alamo Stadium is going to be exciting," Cobbs said. "We're the last San Antonio team left in the playoffs, so we're going to have the community behind us. It's just a great feeling. We're not only representing Wagner, we're representing San Antonio."

The unfinished business Wagner left on the field at NRG Stadium last year has weighed heavily on the Thunderbirds.

"I'm fired up," Stevens said. "But regardless of who we're going to play, we're going to get our three minutes back because that's generally where we lost the game. That's been our thing all year, getting those three minutes back.

"This season has been great. We seniors want to go out with a bang. We want to let the younger players know what to do. Keep doing what we do. Believe in the process and everything Coach Bruce and the coaching staff is doing is working for this program."

UIL State Semifinals

San Antonio-Area Pairings

Class 5A Division I

Wagner (13-1) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (14-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Boerne Champion (13-1) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (13-1), Saturday, 3 p.m., Kyle Field, College Station

Class 2A Division II

Falls City (13-1) vs. Mart (11-3), Friday, 7 p.m., The Pfield, Pflugerville