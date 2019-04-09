SAN ANTONIO — Judson ISD rivals Judson and Wagner, who clash Friday night in the 14th annual Hammer Bowl, hold the top spots in the first KENS5.com Class 6A and Sub-6A high school football rankings of the season.

The rankings include schools only in the KENS 5 viewing area.

Judson rolled to a 44-28 road victory over League City Clear Springs in Rodney Williams' debut as the Rockets' head coach. Williams had been the Rockets' offensive coordinator for seven seasons before succeeding Sean McAuliffe this spring.

Wagner opened its season with a 42-7 rout of Laredo United South in Laredo.

Judson and Wagner finished the 2018 regular season No. 1 in the 6A and Sub-6A rankings, respectively. The Rockets went on to lose in the Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals, and Wagner fell in the 5A Division I state semifinals.

Brandeis, Steele, Brennan and Clemens, in that order, are ranked No. 2 through 5 in the 6A rankings. Warren, O'Connor, Smithson Valley, Reagan and Jay complete the Top 10.

No. 2 Steele plays No. 9 Reagan on Friday night, while No. 4 Brennan and No. 6 Warren meet in the District 28-6A opener for both teams.

Boerne Champion, Veterans Memorial, Kerrville Tivy and Harlan are No. 2-5 in the Sub-6A rankings. Antonian, Brackenridge, Alamo Heights, Southside and Harlandale round out the Top 10.

No. 2 Boerne Champion and No. 3 Veterans Memorial clash Friday night in the only game matching ranked Sub-6A teams this week.

Judson leads the series against Wagner 11-2 and has won the last seven meetings. The Rockets beat the Thunderbirds 35-28 last year. Judson and Wagner were in the same UIL district until the Thunderbirds dropped to 5A last year.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (1-0)

District: 26-6A

Last week: Defeated Clear Lake Clear Springs 44-28

The skinny: Junior running back De'Anthony Lewis rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns as the Rockets made Rodney Williams' head-coaching debut a memorable one.

This week: vs. Wagner, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Brandeis (1-0)

District: 28-6A

Last week: Defeated Johnson 31-25

The skinny: Junior quarterback Jordan Battles rushed for 113 yards and three TDs and completed 7 of 13 passes for 111 yards one TD in the Brandeis victory.

This week: vs. Stevens, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Steele (1-0)

District: 26-6A

Last week: Defeated O’Connor 43-31

The skinny: Junior quarterback Wyatt Begeal was outstanding in the Knights' season-opening victory, passing for 252 yards and four TDS and rushing for 42 yards.

This week: vs. No. 9 Reagan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Brennan (1-0)

District: 28-6A

Last week: Defeated Reagan 17-0

The skinny: The Bears held the Rattlers to 60 yards, including minus-11 rushing, of total offense.

This week: vs. No. 6 Warren, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. Clemens (1-0)

District: 26-6A

Last week: Defeated Madison 28-0

The skinny: Clemens held the Mavericks to only 60 yards passing.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. Warren (1-0)

District: 28-6A

Last week: Defeated Del Rio 28-7

The skinny: The Warriors outgained the Rams 323-136 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 4 Brennan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. O’Connor (0-1)

District: 28-6A

Last week: Lost to Steele 43-31

The skinny: O’Connor had won 27 consecutive regular-season games before falling to Steele.

This week: vs. Holmes, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

8. Smithson Valley (0-1)

District: 26-6A

Last week: Lost to Midland Lee 45-21

The skinny: The Rangers were shut out in the second half after trailing only 28-21 at the break.

This week: vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium

9. Reagan (0-1)

District: 27-6A

Last week: Lost to Brennan 17-0

The skinny: Playing without quarterback Travis Sthele, the Rattlers were held to 60 yards, including minus-11 rushing, by the stout Brennan defense.

This week: vs. No. 3 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

10. Jay (1-0)

District: 28-6A

Last week: Defeated Laredo Johnson 42-0.

The skinny: Led by senior quarterback Danny Amezquita, who passed for 236 yards and three TDs and rushed for 72 yards, the Mustangs outgained Johnson 490-49 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. Clark, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

Sub -6A Area Rankings

Charles Bruce, who is in his seventh season as Wagner head coach, guided the Thunderbirds to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals and 13-2 finish last year.

David Flores / KENS5.com

1. Wagner (1-0)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Laredo United South 42-7

The skinny: Wagner junior fullback L.J. Butler rushed for 157 yards, averaged 11.2 yards per carry and scored two TDs.

This week: vs. Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Boerne Champion (1-0)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Last week: Defeated Stevens 41-8

The skinny: Champion outgained Stevens 477-102 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 3 Veterans Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

3. Veterans Memorial (1-0)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Floresville 63-21

The skinny: The Patriots piled up 455 yards of total offense, with 342 coming on the ground.

This week: vs. No. 2 Boerne Champion, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

4. Kerrville Tivy (0-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Last week: Lost to Dripping Springs 14-13

The skinny: The Antlers just missed knocking off the District 12-5A / Division I favorite.

This week: at Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Harlan (1-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Holmes 42-0

The skinny: Junior Aubrey McDade rushed for 190 yards on 20 carries for a 9.5 average and two TDs.

This week: vs. Floresville, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

6. Antonian (1-0)

District: TAPPS / Division I / District 3

Last week: Defeated Floresville 42-21

The skinny: Senior quarterback Khalil Warfield keyed an offense that piled up 563 yards, passing for 202 yards and three TDs and rushing for 126 yards.

This week: vs. Sam Houston, Thursday, 7 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

7. Brackenridge (1-0)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Somerset 13-0

The skinny: The Eagles held Somerset to 153 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

8. Alamo Heights (0-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Last week: Lost to New Braunfels 31-14

The skinny: The Mules were outgained by only 36 yards, 289-253, in total offense.

This week: vs. Laredo United, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium

9. Southside (1-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Last week: Defeated Corpus Christi Moody 25-0

The skinny: Southside junior running back Caleb Camarillo rushed for 138 yards on 12 carries for a 12.5 average and scored one TD.

This week: vs. Highlands, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

10. Harlandale (1-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 27-10

The skinny: Harlandale amassed 398 yards with a balanced offense, gaining 186 rushing and 212 passing.

This week: at South San, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

