SAN ANTONIO — Since January, when they started their offseason program, the Brandeis Broncos have been driven by one goal: earning a rematch with longtime powerhouse Austin Westlake.

The Chaparrals beat the Broncos 26-0 in last year's Region IV final, and have reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs again.

Brandeis rallied for a 21-14 win over Edinburg Vela on Friday to get another crack at the Chaps in the Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals.

Brandeis (13-0) and Westlake (12-1) will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome, where the Chaps beat the Broncos last year.

"The reality of it is our kids started out in January to go knock on their door again," Brandeis coach David Branscom said. "This plan was put in action a long time ago, and it's an expectation to get there.Our expectation is to reach our one big goal, and that is to be one of four (semifinalists)."

Westlake advanced to the regional final with a 45-14 victory against Weslaco East last Friday night at the Alamodome. The Chaps have won seven straight since losing to District 25-6A rival Austin Lake Travis 26-25 on Oct. 11.

Brandeis set a school record for most wins in a season with its victory over Edinburg Vela.

Brandeis isn't the only San Antonio-area school playing a familiar opponent. Judson, which has lost to Lake Travis each of the past two seasons, plays the Cavaliers again in the 6A Division I state quarterfinals.

Judson (12-1) and Lake Travis (12-1) meet Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome. The Cavs beat the Rockets 38-21 in the regional final, last year on the same field. Lake Travis also beat Judson 47-39 in the second round of the playoffs in 2017.

Wagner edged previously unbeaten Harlan on Saturday to reach the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. The Thunderbirds beat Mission Veterans Memorial last year to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Wagner (12-1) plays Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-3) for the region's 5A Division I title Friday night at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

San Antonio-Area Region IV Finals

Class 6A Division I

Judson (12-1) vs. Austin Lake Travis (12-1), Saturday, 4 p.m., Alamodome

Class 6A Division I I

Brandeis (13-0) vs. Austin Westlake (12-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Alamodome

Class 5A Division I

Wagner (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Class 5A Division II

Boerne Champion (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (12-1), Saturday, 8 p.m., Alamodome

Class 4A Division II

Navarro (13-0) vs. Wimberley (10-3), Friday, 3:30 p.m., Alamodome

Class 2A Division II

Falls City (12-1) vs. Bremond (12-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Pflugerville