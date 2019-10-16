SAN ANTONIO — Two of the best programs in Greater San Antonio high school football history will share the spotlight Friday night when Judson and Smithson Valley clash in a key District 26-6A game.

Judson, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district play, is No.l 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings and Smithson Valley (4-2, 2-1) is No. 5.

The Rockets won last year's meeting 28-0 and will host the Rangers at Rutledge Stadium Friday night.

Judson and No. 3 Clemens (5-1, 3-0) share the 26-6A lead with four weeks left in the regular season. Smithson Valley and East Central are tied for third. The Rangers beat E.C. 45-13 last week, but lost to Clemens in their league opener on Sept. 20.

Smithson Valley leads the series with Judson 9-5. The Rockets won their first meeting in 2004, but the Rangers took the next seven before Judson ended the streak in 2014.

The Rockets beat Smithson Valley twice in 2015, beating the Rangers in a district game and in the state quarterfinals. Smithson Valley won in 2016 and 2017.

Judson has won six state championships, including one by forfeit, and Smithson Valley has reached the state finals three times.

Another Judson ISD team, Wagner, remains atop the KENS5.com Sub-6A area rankings. The Thunderbirds routed Highlands 65-0 in a District 13-5A Division I game, improving to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in league play.

In the only other area game matching two ranked teams, Veterans Memorial and Burbank meet in a 13-5A Division I game Thursday night at Rutledge Stadium. Veterans Memorial and Burbank are No. 5 and No. 9, respectively, in the Sub-6A rankings.

Veterans Memorial (6-1, 5-0) and Wagner are tied for first in 13-5A Division I, and Burbank (5-1, 3-1) is third.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson junior running back De'Anthony Lewis, on the go in the Rockets' 54-20 win over New Braunfels on Friday night, has rushed for 829 yards and 14 TDs this season.

1. Judson (6-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 54-20

The skinny: Rockets QB Mike Chandler completed 18 of 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns.

This week: vs. No. 5 Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Brandeis (6-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated O'Connor 37-15

The skinny: Broncos led only 23-15 before QB Jordan Battles scored two TDs in the final three minutes.

This week: vs. Holmes, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Clemens (5-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 41-13

The skinny: Clemens QB Max Didomenico racked up 364 yards of total offense, 200 on the ground, and ran for four TDs on only 11 carries.

This week: at San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Steele (4-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 56-3

The skinny: Knights outgained Rattlers 493-127 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

5. Smithson Valley (4-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated East Central 45-13

The skinny: Rangers are in the thick of playoff race in District 26-6A.

This week: vs. No. 1 Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Roosevelt (5-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated South San 46-0

The skinny: Rough Riders running back Robert Meadows rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

This week: vs. Reagan, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

7. O’Connor (4-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Brandeis 37-15

The skinny: Panthers had won 23 consecutive district games before falling to their Northside ISD rival.

This week: vs. Marshall, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

8. Brennan (5-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Marshall 33-6

The skinny: Bears QB David Varela connected on 11 of 14 passes for 150 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Clark, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

9. Johnson (4-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 42-27

The skinny: Johnson running back Justin Rodriguez had a stellar game against Mac, rushing for 257 yards and four TDs on 26 carries.

This week: vs. South San, Thursday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

10. Madison (4-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Reagan 13-7

The skinny: Madison remained tied with Johnson for first place in the District 27-6A standings.

This week: at LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

Dropped out of rankings: No. 10 East Central (4-2)

Entering rankings: No. 10 Madison (4-2)

SUB-6A AREA RANKINGS

Wagner junior fullback L.J. Butler, fighting for yardage in a game against Sam Houston earlier this season, rushed for 256 yards and two TDs in a 65-0 rout of Highlands on Friday night.

1. Wagner (6-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Highlands 65-0

The skinny: Thunderbirds fullback L.J. Butler gashed the Owls for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

This week: vs. Jefferson, Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 49-0

The skinny: Tivy QB Trapper Pannell passed for 250 yards and three TDs, and ran for another score

This week: vs. Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

3. Boerne Champion (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Lockhart 41-17

The skinny: Chargers QB Luke Boyers passed for 156 yards and ran for 109 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

4. Harlan (6-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Harlan is 2-0 in district, a half-game ahead of Southwest Legacy and Laredo Martin.

This week: at Eagle Pass Winn, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Veterans Memorial (6-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 49-7

The skinny: Patriots senior quarterback Khaliq Paulette had another big game, passing for 164 yards and two TDs and rushing for 123 yards and four TDs.

This week: vs. No. 9 Burbank, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Navarro (6-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Llano 55-14

The skinny: Panthers running back Euler DeLeon rushed for 158 yards and three TDs while averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

This week: vs.Austin Eastside Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., House Park, Austin

7. Boerne (4-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Boerne had an extra week to prepare for Friday's district opener.

This week: at Pleasanton, Friday, 7:30 p.m..

8. Bandera (6-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Cuero 16-15

The skinny: Bulldogs beat the Gobblers on the road in their district opener.

This week: at Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Burbank (5-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: 9

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Junior running back Matthew Salazar has rushed for 1,008 yards and 11 TDs

This week: vs. No. 5 Veterans Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

10. Southwest Legacy (5-2)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated McCollum 27-17

The skinny: Homer Flores led the Titans with 154 yards and two TDs on only eight carries.

This week: vs. Harlandale, Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Southwest Legacy Stadium

Dropped out of rankings: No. 8 Southside (4-2), No. 10 Pleasanton (6-1)

Entered rankings: No. 9 Burbank (5-1), No. 10 Southwest Legacy (5-2)