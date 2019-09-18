SAN ANTONIO — This is one of those weeks during the high school football season that die-hard fans wish they could be at different stadiums at the same time Friday night.

Judson, No. 1 in the KENS 5 Class 6A area rankings, plays No. 3 Steele in the week's marquee matchup, but good luck trying to convince Boerne Champion and Kerrville Tivy fans that their game isn't the featured attraction.

Champion and Tivy, No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the KENS 5 Sub-6A rankings, also clash Friday night.

And then there's the Burbank-Brackenridge matchup. Burbank, 3-0 for the first time in 41 years, is No 9 in the Sub-6A rankings and Brack (2-1) is No. 10. Burbank went 10-0 in the 1978 regular season before losing to eventual state semifinalist Churchill in the first round of the playoffs.

Judson (3-0) and Steele (3-0) will square off for the 10th time since their first meeting in 2010, when Steele moved up to the University Interscholastic League's classification in its fifth season of varsity play.

Judson coach Rodney Williams and Steele coach David Saenz have tried to temper the excitement surrounding Friday night's District 26-6A opener for both teams. After all, it's not even midseason yet.

"I mean, deep down, yes, our kids are excited about playing Steele," Williams said. "But we're just taking it business-like, trying not to get too high. We don't want to get distracted by playing in a premier game. We're just trying to keep it simple, keep it fun, and try to go from there."

Steele is taking the same approach.

"Judson happens to be our next opponent," Saenz said. "Our kids are excited but we don't get caught up in one game. It's just one game. But, yeah, the atmosphere will be electric Friday night."

An overflow crowd is expected to watch the game at Lehnhoff Stadium, where the Rockets are 0-4 against Steele in the short history of their series. The Knights lead the series 7-2, but Judson has won the last two games, both at Rutledge Stadium. The Rockets rolled to a 58-21 rout last year.

Williams responded quickly when he was asked what has impressed him about this season's Steele team.

"Just their presence," Williams said. "You can still see the presence that they have. They have really good skill kids, big O-linemen, long, fast D-linemen. They can cover. They're the real deal. We'll have to be on our 'A' game to compete in this game."

Williams spoke highly of Steele blue-chip cornerback Jaylon Jones, who has committed to Texas A&M. Jones also is starting at wide receiver this season, and has given the Knights a long-ball threat with his speed. He made only one catch in last week's 28-0 win over Churchill, but it went for a 67-yard touchdown.

"He's special," Williams said of Jones. "He's a big kid. We definitely need to do know where he's at. It's hard to miss him because he's a big man. But we want to know where he's at and try to limit his catches. And then when he does catch it, try to limit his yards after the catch."

Williams also had good things to say about Steele junior quarterback Wyatt Begeal, who has completed 26 of 46 passes for 557 yards and six TDs.

"I love to see him play," Williams said. "He throws the ball well. His confidence level is very good. If he's on, he's probably one of the best around the area, if not the state.

As a defense, we need to show him some different looks, put some hits on him and try get him a little distracted and hope he's off with his throws. That's easier said than done because he's a very confident young man."

Saenz was just as complimentary of the Rockets as Williams was of the Knights.

"They're the same Judson," Saenz said. "Offensively, they're explosive. They've got a really good quarterback, receivers and running backs. They're trying to get you in space with their space, so your defense has to do a good job of tackling.

"They're extremely well-coached, too. Defensively, they run to the football really well and make you earn everything. They're just tough all over."

Saenz has been impressed with Judson senior quarterback Mike Chandler II, who has completed 37 of 61 passes for 558 yards and four TDs. Chandler transferred from Johnson to Judson last year and started throughout his junior season.

"You can see he's more comfortable in their offense," Saenz said. "He's a good athlete who's always a threat to run, so you've got to make sure to contain him on the pass rush."

Saenz also spoke highly of Judson junior running back De'Anthony Lewis, who has rushed for 400 yards, seven TDs and averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

"He's a load," Saenz said. "He's a big kid."

The Boerne Champion-Kerrville Tivy game will be the District 14-5A Division II opener and will be played in Kerrville.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6A

Judson senior quarterback Mike Chandler II hands off to junior running back De'Anthony Lewis in the Rockets' 52-14 rout of Wagner in the 14th annual Hammer Bowl on Sept. 6 at Rutledge Stadium.

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

1. Judson (3-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Harlingen 39-0

The skinny: Junior running back De'Anthony Lewis rushed for 155 yards, scored three touchdowns and averaged 10.3 yards per carry for the Rockets.

This week: vs. No. 3 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

2. Brandeis (3-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Marshall 56-6

The skinny: Brandeis junior quarterback Jordan Battles had 230 yards of total offense and ran for three TDs.

This week: vs. Clark, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Steele (3-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Churchill 28-0

The skinny: The Knights outgained the Chargers 445-74 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 1 Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

4. Brennan (3-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Jay 49-6

The skinny: Brennan racked up 409 yards and held the Mustangs to 148.

This week: vs. Taft, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. O’Connor (2-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Warren 35-21

The skinny: O’Connor quarterback David Dodd completed 21 of 34 passes for 218 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Jay, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

6. Smithson Valley (2-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Madison 44-0

The skinny: The Rangers were relentless as they avenged last year's home loss to Madison, outgaining the Mavericks 459-99 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 8 Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium

7. Roosevelt (3-0)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Laredo Alexander 62-35

The skinny: Roosevelt junior quarterback Dewayne Coleman passed for 191 yards and two TDs, and senior running back Rashod Owens rushed for 159 yards and three TDs

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

8. Clemens (2-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Reagan 35-28

The skinny: Clemens led 28-14 after three quarters, but the Rattlers scored 21 unanswered points to win their first game of the season in Reagan quarterback Travis Sthele's senior debut.

This week: at Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m

9. New Braunfels (3-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Johnson 28-21

The skinny: Sophomore running back Ryker Purdy rushed for 160 yards, averaged 10.7 yards per carry and scored three TDs for New Braunfels, which outscored Johnson 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

This week: vs. New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Unicorn Stadium

10. Reagan (1-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: NR

Last week: Defeated Clemens 35-28

The skinny: Trailing 28-14 after three quarters, the Rattlers stormed back to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth period and win their first game of the season in quarterback Travis Sthele's senior debut.

This week: vs. Johnson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Dropping out of rankings: Jay (2-1), Madison (1-2)

Entering rankings: No. 9 New Braunfels (3-0), No. 10 Reagan (1-2)

SUB -6A AREA RANKINGS

Boerne Champion senior quarterback Luke Boyers (2) rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in the Chargers' 44-21 victory against MacArthur last Friday.

Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

1. Boerne Champion (3-0)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 44-21

The skinny: Senior quarterback Luke Boyers passed for 161 yards and one TD, and rushed for two TDs in the Chargers' last tuneup before starting district play.

This week: at No. 3 Kerrville Tivy, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Wagner (2-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Sam Houston 41-6

The skinny: Thunderbirds bounced back from their lopsided loss to Judson in the Hammer Bowl with a resounding victory in their district opener.

This week: vs. Lanier, Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

3. Kerrville Tivy (2-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Del Rio 48-14

The skinny: Senior quarterback Trapper Pannell was outstanding for the Antlers, completing 17 of 25 passes for 213 yards and two TDs, and rushing for 107 yards and four TDs in 13 carries.

This week: vs. No. 1 Boerne Champion, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Kerrville

4. Harlan (3-0)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Laredo United South 28-14

The skinny: Harlan junior quarterback Kannon Williams hit 10 of 17 passes for 222 yards and three TDs.

This week: vs. Del Rio, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

5. Veterans Memorial (2-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Lanier 56-0

The skinny: Patriots outgained Voks 461-89 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. Edison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

6. Antonian (3-0)

District: TAPPS / Division I / District 3

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated LEE 47-24

The skinny: Apaches senior quarterback Khalil Warfield passed for two TDs and ran for another.

This week: vs. Holy Cross, Saturday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

7. Southside (3-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Memorial 56-6

The skinny: Nobody gets more out of his players than Southside coach Ricky Lock.

This week: Bye

8. Boerne (3-0)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross 26-24

The skinny: Boerne sophomore quarterback Rashawn Galloway completed 20 of 29 passes for 247 yards and two TDs.

This week: vs. Harlandale, Thursday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

9. Burbank (3-0)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Edison 27-24

The skinny: Burbank is 3-0 for the first time since 1978, when it went 10-0 in the regular season.

This week: vs. No. 10 Brackenridge, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

10. Brackenridge (2-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 20-0

The skinny: Vols bounced back from their loss to LEE with win in district opener.

This week: vs. No. 9 Burbank, Friday, 7:30 p.m., SAISD Sports Complex

Dropping out of rankings: None

Entering rankings: None